John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower

A former Boeing employee, renowned for raising concerns about the company's production standards, has been found dead in the United States. John Barnett had been employed by Boeing for 32 years before retiring in 2017.

John Barnett, a former Boeing employee who raised concerns about the company's aircraft production standards, was found dead in the United States on Tuesday. According to the Charleston County coroner, the 62-year-old passed away from a "self-inflicted" wound on March 9. The reason for his death is still unknown.

Barnett had served at Boeing for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017 due to health reasons. Here's a list of claims Barnett made against the company:

1. Barnett expressed concern about the utilization of components that didn't pass statutory checks in the 787 aircraft production framework. He asserted that the pressures on the workers compelled them to install such substandard parts after production commenced in South Carolina.

2. He voiced grievances about the production process, expressing his belief that it was both unsafe and rushed.

3. In 2017, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conducted a review, during which some of Barnett's concerns were validated. The FAA discovered the existence of at least 53 parts with unidentified positions.

4. Barnett discovered that 25% of the emergency oxygen systems on the 787s had failed, potentially contributing to pilots' struggles in obtaining normoxia. The revelation that Boeing was permitted to address the issue, stating that "some oxygen bottles have been delivered from the supplier that have not performed the function properly," was shocking. However, Boeing assured that none of these faulty bottles had been installed on any aircraft.

5. Barnett filed a defamation lawsuit against Boeing, alleging that the company had tarnished his career and reputation as a result of his whistleblowing. Despite his legal action, Boeing has remained steadfast in its refusal to engage in settlement talks or address the issue.

At the time of his death, Barnett was embroiled in a legal dispute with Boeing, which engaged attorneys from both sides. He had submitted a deposition and faced questioning from Boeing's legal team, as well as cross-examination by his own attorneys. Scheduled for further interrogation on Saturday, his lifeless body was discovered by hotel authorities in the car park before the scheduled session.

Boeing expressed their sorrow, stating, "We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The investigation into Barnett’s death remains ongoing, led by the Charleston City Police Department. According to the office of Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal, they stated to Al Jazeera, "Charleston City Police Department is the investigating agency. No further details are available at this time."