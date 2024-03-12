Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his car?

John Barnett, a former long-time employee of Boeing, was discovered dead in his truck on March 9, with reports suggesting a "self-inflicted" wound. His death comes shortly after he provided testimony in a whistleblower lawsuit against Boeing

John Barnett, a former employee of Boeing, was tragically found dead in the United States, as reported by multiple media outlets. Barnett was found dead in his truck on March 9, reportedly from a "self-inflicted" wound. His death occurred shortly after providing testimony in the ongoing whistleblower lawsuit against Boeing, raising suspicions and prompting further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death. Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the matter.

The Charleston County coroner confirmed the death, while Boeing expressed sadness at the news. However, the timing of Barnett's legal interview and subsequent absence have fueled speculation and concern among the public.

Who was John Barnett?

John Barnett dedicated 32 years of service to Boeing, one of America's leading aircraft manufacturers, before retiring in 2017. During his tenure, he held a pivotal role as a quality manager at the North Charleston plant, where he was responsible for overseeing the production of the 787 Dreamliner -- the advanced aircraft renowned for its long-range capabilities and technological sophistication.

Why did he turn into a whistleblower?

In 2019, Barnett stepped forward to disclose alarming information to the BBC regarding Boeing's production practices. He voiced serious concerns about workers succumbing to pressure and installing substandard parts on aircraft during assembly.

Furthermore, Barnett highlighted significant flaws in the oxygen systems of Boeing's aircraft, potentially posing grave safety risks to passengers. Despite Boeing's rebuttals, Barnett stood firm in his assertions, advocating for stricter adherence to safety standards.

Barnett remained steadfast in his pursuit of accountability within Boeing. He accused the company of disregarding his warnings regarding rushed assembly processes and safety compromises. Although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acknowledged some of Barnett's concerns in a 2017 review, Boeing continued to challenge his claims. Barnett then initiated legal proceedings against Boeing, alleging defamation of character and obstruction of career advancement.