    'I'm horrified': Malala Yousafzai condemns Gaza hospital attack; donates Rs 2.5 crore for Palestinians (WATCH)

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai conveyed her horror over the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza in a video message and unreservedly condemned the incident.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    A massive explosion devastated a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night, resulting in the deaths of over 500 individuals and eliciting widespread global condemnation. Israel claimed that a rocket, launched by the Islamic Jihad group affiliated with Hamas, had misfired and struck the hospital. In contrast, Hamas alleged that Israel had conducted airstrikes on innocent Gazans. Tragically, it was children and the elderly in the hospital who suffered the consequences of this bombing.

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai conveyed her horror over the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza in a video message and unreservedly condemned the incident. "I’m horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it. I urge the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterate the call for a ceasefire. I am directing $300K to three charities helping Palestinian people under attack," she said.

    "I'm adding my voice to those from Israel, Palestine and those around the world crying out for peace. Collective punishment is not the answer. Half of Gaza's population is less than 18 years of age and they should not be living the rest of their life under bombing and unjust occupation," she added in her video message.

    Internationally, there was widespread condemnation of the hospital explosion. US President Joe Biden, during his visit to Israel, supported Israel's assertion that a misfired rocket from Islamic Jihad hit the hospital. However, he also expressed deep sadness and outrage over the incident. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his shock and emphasized the seriousness of civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict, calling for accountability.

    Russia characterized the explosion at the Gaza hospital compound, which health officials reported as killing hundreds of people, as a "crime" and an "act of dehumanization." The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, cautioned that the situation in Gaza was rapidly deteriorating, emphasizing the urgent need for medical aid to prevent further loss of lives.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
