Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza': US President Joe Biden

    Biden's discussions with President Al-Sisi focused on coordinating the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the mechanisms to ensure that aid benefits the civilian population in Gaza.

    Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza: US President Joe Biden AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden has announced that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah border crossing to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Biden shared this development with reporters aboard Air Force One as he embarked on his visit to Israel. The primary objective of this effort is to ensure that much-needed humanitarian aid can quickly reach the people of Gaza.

    Biden's discussions with President Al-Sisi focused on coordinating the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the mechanisms to ensure that aid benefits the civilian population in Gaza. This cooperation reflects a commitment to responding swiftly and effectively to the United Nations' appeal for humanitarian aid in the region.

    Former PM Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail ahead of his return to Pakistan after 4 years; check details

    The agreement entails allowing up to 20 trucks to transport aid into Gaza. The UN will play a key role in the distribution of these supplies on the other side of the border. Although road repairs and logistical arrangements are required, the effort is poised to provide critical support to those in need in Gaza.

    This diplomatic development signifies a significant step in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and demonstrates international efforts to support those affected by the recent conflict.

    Explained: How Israel-Hamas conflict could give Russia's Putin more money to fund war in Ukraine

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former PM Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail ahead of his return to Pakistan after 4 years; check details AJR

    Former PM Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail ahead of his return to Pakistan after 4 years; check details

    Explained How Israel-Hamas conflict could give Russia's Putin more money to fund war in Ukraine snt

    Explained: How Israel-Hamas conflict could give Russia's Putin more money to fund war in Ukraine

    Climate change activist Greta Thunberg charged in public order offense after Fossil Free London protest AJR

    Climate change activist Greta Thunberg charged in public order offense after Fossil Free London protest

    Im horrified Malala Yousafzai condemns Gaza hospital attack; donates Rs 2.5 crore for Palestinians (WATCH) snt

    'I'm horrified': Malala Yousafzai condemns Gaza hospital attack; donates Rs 2.5 crore for Palestinians (WATCH)

    6 airports in France evacuated after 'threats of attack' amid security concerns (WATCH) snt

    6 French airports evacuated after 'threats of attack' amid Israel-Hamas war-linked security concerns (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS

    kerala news live october 19 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning in next 5 days

    Leo Thalapathy Vijay film opening scene LEAKED ahead of release on social media RBA

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s film opening scene LEAKED online ahead of its release

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here

    Navratri 2023 Day 5: Details on Goddess Skandamata and puja significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 5: Details on Goddess Skandamata and puja significance

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon