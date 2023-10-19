'Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza': US President Joe Biden

Biden's discussions with President Al-Sisi focused on coordinating the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the mechanisms to ensure that aid benefits the civilian population in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden has announced that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah border crossing to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Biden shared this development with reporters aboard Air Force One as he embarked on his visit to Israel. The primary objective of this effort is to ensure that much-needed humanitarian aid can quickly reach the people of Gaza.

Biden's discussions with President Al-Sisi focused on coordinating the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the mechanisms to ensure that aid benefits the civilian population in Gaza. This cooperation reflects a commitment to responding swiftly and effectively to the United Nations' appeal for humanitarian aid in the region.

The agreement entails allowing up to 20 trucks to transport aid into Gaza. The UN will play a key role in the distribution of these supplies on the other side of the border. Although road repairs and logistical arrangements are required, the effort is poised to provide critical support to those in need in Gaza.

This diplomatic development signifies a significant step in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and demonstrates international efforts to support those affected by the recent conflict.

