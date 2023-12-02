Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Hundreds gather in Bengaluru's Freedom Park in show of support for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war

    Facing criticism over the clampdown on pro-Palestine voices, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified the Karnataka government's stance. He asserted that the government would not obstruct any form of expression aligned with Constitutional ideals.

    WATCH Hundred gather in Bengaluru's Freedom Park in show of support for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    In a display of solidarity with Palestine, hundreds of citizens and activists gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Saturday, condemning the ongoing attacks by Israel. Earlier a controversy erupted when the JP Nagar police intervened, forcing the cancellation of a pro-Palestine event at the Ranga Shankara arts space. The police cited security risks, which raised concerns among the artistic and intellectual community.

    Also read: Israeli officials dismissed Hamas's attack plan a year before October assault, documents reveal

    This incident was not isolated, as the police had previously booked individuals participating in a solidarity gathering on MG Road in October. Later, permission was denied for protests at Freedom Park, leading to frustration among activists.

    Facing criticism over the clampdown on pro-Palestine voices, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified the government's stance. He asserted that the government would not obstruct any form of expression aligned with Constitutional ideals. The Chief Minister expressed his support for creative expressions such as storytelling, poetry, theatre, and music, emphasizing that these would not be curtailed for any reason.

    "The state government will not do anything to prevent or stop any activity that is carried out under the aegis of the core inspiration of the Constitution," Siddaramaiah said.

    "For no reason will creative expressions such as storytelling, poetry, theatre and music be stopped. We are in favour of all forms of expressions that are not against the core inspiration of the Constitution," Siddaramaiah insisted.

    Siddaramaiah placed the blame on the police, describing their actions as a "misunderstanding" that led to unnecessary confusion. He stated that he had issued directives to the director-general of police to prevent such confusion in the future. The Chief Minister reassured the public that the government would always stand by acts that uphold Constitutional ideals and urged citizens not to create confusion regarding freedom of expression.

    Also read: Hamas co-founder's son makes brave call, urges Israel to kill Hamas leaders including his father

    The protests in support of Palestine came even as Israel's Mossad said that a negotiating team that had been in Qatar has been ordered home with talks on extending a truce reaching a 'dead end'.

    “Due to the dead end in negotiations, and following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad head David Barnea ordered the negotiating team in Doha to return home,” said a rare statement from Netanyahu’s office issued on behalf of the spy agency.

    “The Hamas terror group did not fulfill its obligations under the agreement that included releasing all the women and children that were on the list provided to Hamas that had authorized it,” it added.

    "The head of Mossad thanks the head of the CIA, Egypt’s intelligence minister, the prime minister of Qatar for their partnership and the tremendous mediation efforts that led to the release of 84 women and children from Gaza, in addition to 24 foreign nationals," the statement said.

    When the ceasefire disintegrated, 136 individuals found themselves in captivity under Gaza terror groups. Among them were 114 men, 20 women, and two children, with ten hostages aged 75 and older. The majority, comprising 125 individuals, were Israelis, while eleven were foreign nationals, including eight from Thailand.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 7:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Man kills partner in Chennai hotel, posts picture of lifeless body as WhatsApp status snt

    Shocking: Man kills partner in Chennai hotel, posts picture of lifeless body as WhatsApp status

    Uttar Pradesh campus chaos: CCS University student injured in gunfire during clash (WATCH) AJR

    Uttar Pradesh campus chaos: CCS University student injured in gunfire during clash (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Doctor involved in fetus killing commits suicide in Coorg vkp

    Karnataka: Doctor involved in fetus killing commits suicide in Coorg

    PM Modi to spend Sunday at Sindhudurg; witness Navy Day 2023 celebrations AJR

    PM Modi to spend Sunday at Sindhudurg; witness Navy Day 2023 celebrations

    Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

    Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Ullal CMC faces criticism over state of dilapidated swachhata vehicle

    Karnataka: Ullal CMC faces criticism over state of dilapidated swachhata vehicle

    China faces pneumonia surge, officials dismiss new infectious disease AJR

    China faces pneumonia surge, officials dismiss new infectious disease

    Ukraine says power cut at Zaporizhzhia plant risked 'nuclear catastrophe' snt

    Ukraine says power cut at Zaporizhzhia plant risked 'nuclear catastrophe'

    Shocking Man kills partner in Chennai hotel, posts picture of lifeless body as WhatsApp status snt

    Shocking: Man kills partner in Chennai hotel, posts picture of lifeless body as WhatsApp status

    football ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera relieved after Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC to continue winning run snt

    ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera relieved after Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC to continue winning run

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon