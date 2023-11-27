Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Hamas war: Video of IDF troops 'partying' inside Islamic University of Gaza goes viral (WATCH)

    A video depicting Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops allegedly 'partying' inside the Islamic University of Gaza has gone viral, adding a controversial dimension to the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Even as all eyes remain on whether the four-day Gaza ceasefire, which ends on Monday, will be extended a viral video has caught the attention of several social media users. A video depicting Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops allegedly 'partying' inside the Islamic University of Gaza has gone viral, adding a controversial dimension to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The footage, which has garnered widespread attention, has sparked a massive discussion on X, with some questioning the conduct of IDF troops within the educational institution's premises.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video

    Meanwhile, Riad al-Malki, the Foreign Minister of the Palestinian Authority, emphasized the need to extend the current pause in fighting, set to expire on Monday night in the Israel-Hamas war. He argues that an extension is crucial to prevent further casualties in Gaza.

    “We have work so that this truce continues… so that Israel does not continue attacking,” al-Malki said at a meeting of delegations from members of the European Union and countries from nNh Africa and the Middle East in Barcelona, Spain.

    “The truce went into effect with 15,000 deaths. If we see the war resume, then the number of deaths will double because the concentration of the population is now twicefold,” he added, citing unverified numbers claimed by Hamas that do not distinguish between civilians and terrorists, and include civilians killed by misfired Palestinian rockets.

    Also read: WATCH: Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7

    "The population of Gaza has concentrated in the south of Gaza. So any attack that before killed one child will now kill two. That is why it is important to extend this truce," he said.

    Al-Malki is among the 42 representatives from various countries and territories who participated in the Union for the Mediterranean meeting, which centers on the conflict intensifying since the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7. The temporary cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas persisted into a third day on Sunday, involving the release of Gaza hostages and Palestinian prisoners accused or convicted of terrorism. This pause is slated for four days, and what follows after today remains uncertain.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
