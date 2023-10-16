Israel-Hamas war: Israeli tanks surround Gaza, IDF prepares for ground assault

In response to the escalating tensions, Israel has initiated an evacuation plan for the residents of 28 villages situated within a 2-kilometer (1-mile) radius of the Lebanon border, a move intended to safeguard civilians in the event of further hostilities.

Amid the Israel-Gaza conflict, Israeli tanks have encircled Gaza, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are making preparations for a potential ground assault. The situation in the region remains tense as hostilities continue, with both sides facing immense pressure to find a resolution to the ongoing violence.

In response to the escalating tensions, Israel has initiated an evacuation plan for the residents of 28 villages situated within a 2-kilometer (1-mile) radius of the Lebanon border, a move intended to safeguard civilians in the event of further hostilities.

'Hamas' triumph inspires many': Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march | WATCH

On a related front, the IDF conducted a retaliatory strike on Hezbollah's "military infrastructure" in Lebanon in response to an attack that originated from Lebanon. This attack involved the firing of six anti-tank guided missiles toward an Israeli town and military outposts near the Lebanon border, resulting in the tragic death of at least one civilian.

Furthermore, the conflict escalated with the launching of nine rockets at Nahariya, a city in northern Israel, and nearby towns. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from this incident.

The international community, led by the United States and its allies, is closely monitoring the situation and urging all parties to exercise restraint. The US has deployed military assets to deter further escalation and expansion of the conflict, a move in line with recent warnings against any actions that could exacerbate the already volatile situation.

Hamas arsenal exposed: Inside the cache seized by Israel Defence Forces (WATCH)