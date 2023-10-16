Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Hamas' triumph inspires many': Pakistan senior senator Mushtaq Ahmed at anti-Israel march | WATCH

    Senator Mushtaq Ahmed's remarks contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict and its implications for the geopolitical landscape within the Muslim world.

    In an Anti-Israel March, senior Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmed addressed a gathering that praised the steadfastness and resolve displayed by Hamas in their recent confrontation with Israel. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed highlighted that Hamas' achievements show how a dedicated group of Muslims, with divine consent, can effectively challenge a formidable adversary, drawing parallels with the broader challenges faced by Pakistan.

    He further stressed that Hamas' unwavering commitment has dismantled the aura of invincibility that previously surrounded Israel. He pointed out that, prior to this recent conflict, several Muslim-majority nations had contemplated recognizing Israel while potentially sidelining the Palestinian cause and the importance of Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, Hamas' determined resistance disrupted this trajectory.

    Hamas arsenal exposed: Inside the cache seized by Israel Defence Forces (WATCH)

    Senator Mushtaq Ahmed's remarks contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict and its implications for the geopolitical landscape within the Muslim world. This conflict has prompted nations to reconsider their stances, with many expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

    His comments underscore the inspirational aspect of Hamas' unwavering resolve, particularly for nations facing significant regional challenges, like Pakistan.

    As the Israel-Hamas war unfolds, the latest reports indicate a grim toll, with 1,300 people having lost their lives and over 3,600 sustaining injuries. Israeli Defense Minister Gallant estimated that 150-200 Israelis are currently being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and exhaustive efforts are underway to locate them despite the complex nature of the situation.

    Israel-Palestine war: UN chief Antonio Guterres urges Hamas to release hostages without conditions

    In response to the wave of Hamas terror attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained a resolute stance, asserting that Israel would not yield to external pressure. Instead, he emphatically declared that Israel would prevail over Hamas. During a weekly cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister and his ministers observed a minute of silence in tribute to the lives lost in the ongoing conflict.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
