    BREAKING: Israel declares national emergency after 22 killed, hundreds injured in attack by Hamas

    Details awaited.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    In a move prompted by a devastating attack by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday declared a state of national emergency in Israel. The assault claimed the lives of at least 22 Israelis, left over 500 people wounded, and even saw the capture of some civilians.

    This audacious attack involved militants infiltrating from Gaza into Israel and launching an extensive rocket barrage that targeted cities in the southern and central regions of the nation. The scale of this attack is unprecedented, prompting a swift and comprehensive response from Israeli authorities.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 4:59 PM IST
    WATCH: Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh, other members offering prayers after executing attack on Israel sparks outrage

    WATCH: Video of Israel Air Force's precision strikes on Hamas targets goes viral

    'Remain vigilant, observe safety protocol': India issues advisory to its citizens amid Israel-Hamas war

    'Israel in state of war': PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resolute response to Hamas attack | WATCH

    Explained: Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza

    WATCH: Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh, other members offering prayers after executing attack on Israel sparks outrage

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

