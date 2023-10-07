BREAKING: Israel declares national emergency after 22 killed, hundreds injured in attack by Hamas

In a move prompted by a devastating attack by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday declared a state of national emergency in Israel. The assault claimed the lives of at least 22 Israelis, left over 500 people wounded, and even saw the capture of some civilians.

This audacious attack involved militants infiltrating from Gaza into Israel and launching an extensive rocket barrage that targeted cities in the southern and central regions of the nation. The scale of this attack is unprecedented, prompting a swift and comprehensive response from Israeli authorities.

(This is a developing story.)