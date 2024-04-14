Iron defences of Israel thwarted Iran's retaliatory attacks (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Iran launched a multifaceted attack on Israel, deploying both slow-moving drones and faster missiles, posing a challenge to Israel's airborne defence system. The attack aimed to overwhelm and confuse Israeli air defences, with reports indicating the launch of ballistic missiles by Iran.

    Iran launched a coordinated attack on Israel, deploying both slow-moving drones and faster missiles, according to reports from an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman. The variety in speed, altitude, and direction of the incoming projectiles poses a challenge to Israel's airborne defence system, as indicated by sources familiar with US and Israeli intelligence.

    Israel's defence system, backed by the US, consists of interconnected radar and mobile missile batteries designed to intercept rockets, missiles, and mortars aimed at Israeli population centres or critical infrastructure. In previous attacks, the system has demonstrated an interception rate of up to 90%.

    Michael DiMino, a former CIA analyst and current fellow at Defense Priorities, suggested that the attack drones and cruise missiles are part of a coordinated effort to overwhelm and confuse Israeli air defences. Iranian state media also claimed the launch of ballistic missiles, which are known for their high arc trajectory and significant destructive power upon impact.

    Israel's air defence system comprises several layers:

    1. Arrow: Developed in collaboration with the US, the Arrow system targets long-range missiles, including ballistic missiles. It operates outside the Earth's atmosphere and has been utilized to intercept missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

    2. David's Sling: Another system developed with US assistance, David's Sling is designed to intercept medium-range missiles, such as those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

    3. Patriot: The oldest component of Israel's missile defence system, the Patriot, was initially used during the First Gulf War in 1991 to intercept Scud missiles launched by Iraq. Currently, it is employed to defend against aircraft and drones.

    4. Iron Dome: Developed jointly by Israel and the US, Iron Dome specializes in intercepting short-range rockets. It boasts a success rate of over 90% and has been instrumental in countering rocket attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah.

    5. Iron Beam: Israel's upcoming defence system utilizes laser technology to intercept incoming threats. While touted for its cost-effectiveness, it is not yet operational but is expected to enhance Israel's defensive capabilities once deployed.

