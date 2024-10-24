Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

Israel-Hezbollah war: A video of an Israeli bombing in Lebanon shows a tall building collapsing instantly. Israel used the SPICE smart bomb, known for its precision and destructive power.

World Desk. Israel is continuously bombing Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah bases. Meanwhile, a video is being widely shared on social media. It shows a tall building in Lebanon turning to dust in moments after being bombed. The incident took place on October 22.

An Associated Press photographer captured a rare moment before the bomb hit the building. A gray-colored bomb can be seen falling. It appears to be a smart bomb, one of the deadliest in Israel's arsenal.

Beirut, Lebanon



US missile blows up entire apartment building with innocent civilians inside 🥺😞



📢Make sure you follow us for more uncensored news because our account is being censored pic.twitter.com/zHqLdsT1Pl — Fx Dose (@Zayn_Fxdose) October 22, 2024

Israel warned people to evacuate two buildings in a Beirut suburb 40 minutes before the attack. It claimed Hezbollah bases were located in these buildings. According to weapons experts, Israel used a guided bomb to demolish the building. This smart bomb is also known as the SPICE bomb. It is dropped from an Israeli fighter jet.

Which smart bomb did Israel use in Lebanon?

According to weapons researcher Richard Weir, the tail fins and nose section of the bomb dropped by Israel indicate it was a 2,000-pound weapon. It was equipped with a guidance kit made by Israel. It is known as SPICE (Smart, Precise-Impact and Cost-Effective).

The SPICE guidance system is made by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, an Israeli government-owned company. It can be attached to an unguided bomb to make it a smart bomb.

Why are SPICE bombs so deadly?

Bombs with SPICE kits can operate day or night, in bad weather, and even in areas where GPS is jammed. These bombs hit precise targets, minimizing damage to surrounding buildings. SPICE bombs can be dropped from 60 kilometers away from the target, reducing the risk to the aircraft dropping them. After being released, the bomb guides itself to the target, adjusting its trajectory using its wings.

The extent of destruction caused by the bomb depends on several factors, including the size of the warhead and the fusing method. It is clear that the SPICE 2000 bomb used by the Israeli Air Force had a fuse that detonated shortly after impact, maximizing the impact below ground. This caused the building to collapse instantly.

Does India also have the SPICE 2000 bomb?

The Indian Air Force also possesses the SPICE 2000 bomb, acquired from Israel. It was used in the Balakot airstrike in Pakistan. Mirage 2000 fighter jets entered Pakistan and dropped SPICE 2000 bombs to destroy a Jaish-e-Mohammed base.

Latest Videos