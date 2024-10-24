'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the subject of widespread mockery in Parliament on Wednesday after mistakenly using the word "brokenist" during a speech.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is enduring immense pressure from members of his own party to step down, became the subject of widespread mockery in Parliament on Wednesday after mistakenly using the word "brokenist" during a speech. While criticising Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Trudeau intended to argue that the opposition was promoting division within Canada but misspoke, sparking a flood of reactions across social media.

It all began with Poilievre slamming the Trudeau government over his track record on the ongoing immigration crisis and housing affordability in Canada.

“He (Trudeau) cannot fix what he broke on immigration, housing, or anything else because he is busy fighting his own caucus. Why won’t he call a carbon tax election so that we can restore Canada’s promise where anyone who comes here and works hard can have a good life, a safe street, and a warm home?” the Conservative leader said during his speech in the Parliament.

In response, Trudeau said, "Once again, we see the leader of the Opposition is pushing a ‘brokenist’ vision of Canada that is simply not aligned with the reality.”

Trudeau's detractors soon criticised the Canadian PM's knowledge of the English language. "Mr. Speaker, brokenist? It's not even a word. You know, he's even breaking the English language," Poilievre said amidst laughter and applause from fellow party members.

The Canadian PM's mockery coincides with growing calls from his fellow members of the Liberal Party to resign. In a letter to Trudeau on Wednesday, up to 24 Liberal MPs urged him to resign before the next elections and gave him October 28 as an ultimatum.

The leader's performance has been questioned both domestically and internationally. He has been criticised in Canada for failing to address the nation's escalating housing issue due to exorbitant loan rates, and he has also come under fire over how he has handled the India-Canada dispute in recent times.

The diplomatic row with India began when Trudeau suggested Indian agents were responsible for killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has condemned the claims as "preposterous. The allegations resulted in a major diplomatic storm, with each country expelling diplomats and relations reaching an all-time low.

