MIND BLOWING! Experts dissect Peru 'alien mummies', find mysterious metal implants & peculiar bones| WATCH

Dissection of one of Peru's infamous 'alien mummies' has uncovered eerie revelations, as captured in a chilling new video showing dismembered hands, exposed bones, and strange metallic implants.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Dissection of one of Peru's infamous 'alien mummies' has uncovered eerie revelations, as captured in a chilling new video showing dismembered hands, exposed bones, and strange metallic implants. The discovery centers around the so-called 'Nazca Tridactyls,' mysterious small figures retrieved from the Nazca region in Peru by local 'huaqueros' (tomb raiders). These strange mummies, with their three-fingered limbs, have sparked a global debate over their origins.

According to DailyMail, in a recent dissection, medical professionals extracted what they described as a "light metal" implant from the palm of one of the tridactyl hands. The video captures the moment a forensic doctor delicately pulls the metallic object from the severed hand using surgical tweezers.

Dr. Jose Zalce Benitez, a forensic expert with the Mexican Navy, described the implant as a "very complex metal alloy" that required specialized techniques to achieve such purity and quality. "It was possible to identify elements such as aluminum, tin, silver, copper, cadmium, and osmium," he said. The dissection also exposed bones that closely resemble the palm bones of a human hand.

Dr. Zalce clarified that this dismembered hand did not belong to the specimens showcased at Mexico’s Congress last year. Instead, it is part of a set of remains discovered in the same Peruvian location. His investigation into these peculiar bodies dates back to his testimony at a Congressional hearing in Mexico, where two alleged 'alien' corpses were presented to the world.

The most recent video sheds light on the smallest and most controversial of the alien mummies, where the implant gleamed like reptilian scales under Dr. Zalce’s examination. According to reporter Fernando Correa Dominguez, the hand had been carefully rehydrated to aid in removing the implant. Initially, the team found only dehydrated skin and tissues, but with precise forensic techniques, they were able to safely extract the strange metallic object.

"We used sterile swabs with soft cotton tips to avoid contamination of the tissue or the metal sample," Dr. Zalce explained. He noted that this method, used by the FBI, is commonly employed to recover valuable forensic evidence.

Despite the astonishing nature of these findings, the authenticity of these so-called 'alien mummies' has been hotly contested. Critics, including Peruvian officials, have labeled the smaller bodies as hoaxes, grimly cobbled together using animal bones and modern adhesives.

Peruvian forensic archaeologist Dr. Flavio Estrada dismissed them as "assembled dolls," far from extraterrestrial beings. However, experts like Colorado attorney Josh McDowell argue that while some confiscated specimens were fraudulent, others, including those presented to Mexico’s Congress, demand deeper forensic investigation.

“There is a way to obtain definitive answers,” McDowell stressed, suggesting that genetic testing and multidisciplinary research could unlock the true origin of these specimens.

