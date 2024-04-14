Iran retaliates! Over 200 drones, missiles launched at Israel over consulate strike in Syria (WATCH)

Iran launched a retaliatory strike against Israel, firing numerous drones and missiles, causing air raid sirens to blare and explosions to be heard across Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported over 200 missiles and drones launched from Iran, with some breaching Israeli airspace, resulting in injuries

Israeli authorities reported that air raid sirens blared and explosions echoed throughout Israel on Saturday evening as Iran launched numerous drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike. According to Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), over 200 missiles and drones were launched from Iran towards Israel.

While the majority were successfully intercepted, Hagari noted that an unspecified number of missiles did breach Israeli airspace, resulting in at least one child being wounded. The IDF confirmed injuries from the Iranian attack, including at a military base in southern Israel, but additional details were not immediately available.

Israel preemptively closed its airspace at midnight and activated its air defence systems in anticipation of the impending aerial assault. It took several hours for the drones to breach Israeli airspace, with alerts sounding across the country close to 2 a.m. local time, as confirmed by the IDF. Alarms were triggered in various regions, including southern Israel, the Dead Sea area, Jerusalem, and the Shomron region. The IDF emphasized its high state of alertness and continuous monitoring of the operational situation.

The IDF Aerial Defence Array, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels, remained on high alert to safeguard Israeli airspace, with monitoring of all potential targets ongoing. Additionally, US forces in the region intercepted some of the Iranian-launched drones.

Iran confirms attacks

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the attack, saying Iran had "launched a punitive strike against the occupied territories."

"This operation involved the use of both missiles and drones," the IRGC said.

Iran's UN mission said the attack was in response to the strike in Syria and that, "the matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe."

The mission further said, "It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!"

Iran's retaliatory strike follows an Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, which resulted in the death of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, described the attack as an unprecedented regional assault involving hundreds of missiles and UAVs launched by Iran and its proxies. He emphasized the need for Iran to be held accountable for its actions.

US Response to Iran Offensive

A previous statement from the White House indicated that President Biden is being regularly briefed by his national security team and is scheduled to meet with them at the White House later in the afternoon. The statement reiterated the unwavering support of the United States for Israel's security, emphasizing President Biden's commitment to standing with the people of Israel and assisting in their defense against threats from Iran.

According to US media reports, the United States is prepared for further action by Iran and its proxies in the region. Assets in Iraq and Syria are positioned to intercept incoming drones from Iran, and fighter jets are on standby for deployment.

In addition, the US Navy has deployed assets, including the USS Carney in the Central Mediterranean and the USS Arleigh Burke in the Eastern Mediterranean, to provide additional protection if required. The US government prefers that Israel assesses the impact of the Iranian reprisal before formulating a response. A calibrated approach is preferred, with expectations that Israel will base its response on successful interceptions and the presence of casualties.

Following a video address issued on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called for a meeting of his war cabinet in Tel Aviv. He emphasized Israel's readiness for a potential direct attack from Iran, stating that defence systems are deployed and prepared for all scenarios, both defensive and offensive. Netanyahu reiterated the strength of Israel, the IDF, and the resilience of its people.