Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Intelligence Reveals Hamas' Surprising Arsenal: Smuggled Arms, Repurposed Munitions, Stolen Israeli Weapons

    Latest intelligence reports from the US and Israel suggest a stark reality behind Hamas’ ammunition Arsenal. Hamas is using Israeli and US-made weapons to attack the Israeli Defense Forces which has also prolonged the fight in Gaza.

    Intelligence Reveals Hamas' Surprising Arsenal: Smuggled Arms, Repurposed Munitions, Stolen Israeli Weapons avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Hamas military group has surprisingly kept the fight in Gaza going despite multiple killer moves by the Israel Defence Forces. Though the jihadist militant organization has weakened after consistent attacks from the neighbors, they haven’t given up the strip yet. The latest brutal attack from Gaza resulted in the killing of 24 Israeli soldiers which was the biggest casualties in the single day for Jerusalem. 

    Israel has hardly left any room for the Hamas militants to procure weaponaries. Since the Gaza Strip is landlocked and is mostly covered by the border towns of Israel, the question arising is how is the Hamas group bombing Israel with explosives and rockets. Latest intelligence reports from the US and Israel suggest a stark reality behind Hamas’ ammunition Arsenal.

    Also Read: Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties days after Macron’s India visit

    The group has laid Its hands on Israel-made and US-made weapons. However dramatic it might sound, Hamas has cunningly gathered Israeli weapons to attack Israel. This has been possible as several weapons that Israel fired in the Gaza Strip failed to detonate on time like Rockets and Ammunitions. Hamas militants got hold of many such weapons which are now being reactivated and used against Jerusalem.

    The Palestinian militant group has also been successful in stealing weapons from Israeli troops inside Gaza. Several guns and bullets were stolen by the group. Not only this, it is believed that Hamas has been collecting weapons from Israel and the US that have been fired at Gaza for about 17 years. This has given them a packed munition Arsenal.

    Apart from this, Hamas has been regularly getting shipments of weapons from the Lebanon border side by Hezbollah. Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terrorist group, is allegedly acting as a mediator between Hamas and Iran. The Iranian regime in Tehran has come out as the biggest weapons donor to the Hamas group.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maldives Opposition to seek impeachment of President Muizzu

    Maldives Opposition to seek impeachment of President Mohd Muizzu

    Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China France ties days after Macron India visit gcw

    Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties days after Macron's India visit

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad snt

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad

    US soldiers killed in drone attack on base in Jordan; Joe Biden blames radical Iran-backed militant groups

    3 US soldiers killed in drone attack on base near Syria-Jordan border; Joe Biden blames Iran-backed militants

    Turmoil in Muizzu's Maldives Chaos erupts in Maldives Parliament amid cabinet approval vote watch snt

    Turmoil in Muizzu’s Maldives: Physical altercation erupts in Parliament amid cabinet approval vote (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point snt

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    Apple update 5 biggest AI changes reportedly arriving with iOS 18 gcw

    Apple update: 5 biggest AI changes reportedly arriving with iOS 18

    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation AJR

    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation

    Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order for Shahi Idgah land survey AJR

    Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order for Shahi Idgah land survey

    Turkmenistan to Mongolia: 7 most remote countries in the World ATG

    Turkmenistan to Mongolia: 7 most remote countries in the World

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon