Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties days after Macron's India visit

Days after French President Emmanuel Macron's high-profile visit to India, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced to boost China-France ties. Jinping has said, "China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for human development".

Days after French President Emmanuel Macron's high-profile visit to India, during which the two countries unveiled an ambitious defence roadmap in addition to intensifying cooperation in the strategically important Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to "break new ground" in order to boost ties between his country and France.

Macron's visit to India also coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. In his speech to the occasion, Xi stated: "As today's world is once again at a critical crossroads, China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity and progress for human development."

The official media reported that Xi stated that China places a high value on the growth of bilateral ties and that he is prepared to collaborate with Macron to use the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a "possibility to uphold fundamental principles, break new ground, build on past achievements, open up a new future, and make China-France comprehensive strategic partnership more solid and dynamic."

According to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China has pledged to increase French imports into the nation. "We intend to sustain the surge in demand from consumers and investors, as well as broaden the influx of superior French goods and services." He expressed optimism that France will likewise provide Chinese enterprises with an equitable, impartial, and steady commercial milieu.

On January 26, President Macron became the sixth French leader to attend India's 75th Republic Day festivities in New Delhi as the principal guest. Beijing was closely monitoring Macron's visit to India since Paris is becoming New Delhi's main defence ally and because the US and EU are trying to use India as a counterbalance against China.

Following Macron's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two nations launched an ambitious defence industrial strategy to strengthen their collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, which is of great significance to China, as well as to co-develop vital military gear.