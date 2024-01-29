Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties days after Macron's India visit

    Days after French President Emmanuel Macron's high-profile visit to India, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced to boost China-France ties. Jinping has said, "China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for human development".

    Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China France ties days after Macron India visit gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Days after French President Emmanuel Macron's high-profile visit to India, during which the two countries unveiled an ambitious defence roadmap in addition to intensifying cooperation in the strategically important Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to "break new ground" in order to boost ties between his country and France.

    Macron's visit to India also coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. In his speech to the occasion, Xi stated: "As today's world is once again at a critical crossroads, China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity and progress for human development."

    The official media reported that Xi stated that China places a high value on the growth of bilateral ties and that he is prepared to collaborate with Macron to use the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a "possibility to uphold fundamental principles, break new ground, build on past achievements, open up a new future, and make China-France comprehensive strategic partnership more solid and dynamic."

    According to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China has pledged to increase French imports into the nation. "We intend to sustain the surge in demand from consumers and investors, as well as broaden the influx of superior French goods and services." He expressed optimism that France will likewise provide Chinese enterprises with an equitable, impartial, and steady commercial milieu.

    On January 26, President Macron became the sixth French leader to attend India's 75th Republic Day festivities in New Delhi as the principal guest. Beijing was closely monitoring Macron's visit to India since Paris is becoming New Delhi's main defence ally and because the US and EU are trying to use India as a counterbalance against China.

    Following Macron's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two nations launched an ambitious defence industrial strategy to strengthen their collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, which is of great significance to China, as well as to co-develop vital military gear.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad snt

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad

    US soldiers killed in drone attack on base in Jordan; Joe Biden blames radical Iran-backed militant groups

    3 US soldiers killed in drone attack on base near Syria-Jordan border; Joe Biden blames Iran-backed militants

    Turmoil in Muizzu's Maldives Chaos erupts in Maldives Parliament amid cabinet approval vote watch snt

    Turmoil in Muizzu’s Maldives: Physical altercation erupts in Parliament amid cabinet approval vote (WATCH)

    Climate activists splash tomato soup on iconic Mona Lisa painting in Paris; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Climate activists splash tomato soup on iconic Mona Lisa painting in Paris; video goes viral (WATCH)

    UK museum granted nearly 200,000 pounds to commemorate legacy of last Sikh empire ruler snt

    UK museum granted nearly 200,000 pounds to commemorate legacy of last Sikh empire ruler

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur

    Police initiate night patrolling to crack drug smuggling inside trains in Bengaluru vkp

    Police initiate night patrolling to crack drug smuggling inside trains in Bengaluru

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026 snt

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026

    Ayodhya Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea toast goes viral gcw

    Ayodhya’s Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea, toast goes viral

    CAA will be implemented across India in seven days BJP's Shantanu Thakur sparks controversy AJR

    'CAA will be implemented across India in seven days': BJP's Shantanu Thakur sparks controversy

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon