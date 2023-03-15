Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indonesia: Bali to ban tourists from renting motorbikes; here's why

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    While several tourists who arrive in Bali often prefer renting motorbikes for travelling to different parts of the cities as it is convenient and also a budget option. However, this tourist attraction destination is now planning to ban foreign tourists from using motorbikes

    According to Governor Wayan Koster, foreign tourists will not be allowed to use motorcycles to get around the island after many accidents led to injuries and even deaths.

    Speaking to a news organisation, Governor Koster said, "You should not roam about the island using motorbikes, without wearing shirts or clothes, no helmet, and even without a licence."

    Under the new proposals, foreign tourists will be allowed to travel in cars provided by travel agents. According to the local police records, over 170 foreign nationals violated traffic orders from late February to early March.

    It is reportedly said that the proposed ban is likely to be implemented via regional law this year. However, it is unclear how the ban would be upheld.

    Koster has sought the legal ministry's support to let Bali revoke visas if any foreign tourists are found riding motorbikes, or if they are found committing other wrongdoings like illegally working or misusing stay permits.

    Meanwhile, in recent days, the famous holiday destination has been marred by motorcycle accidents. Known for its beaches, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

