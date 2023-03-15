Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adani row: Security stepped up outside ED office, Opposition face-off with cops near Parliament

    The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    The Delhi Police on Wednesday (March 15) increased security measures outside the Enforcement Directorate's office after leaders of opposition parties called for a protest march from Parliament House to the probe agency's headquarters in the national capital.

    A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements have been made outside the ED office on Wednesday in view of the protest march. 

    Also read: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces three-tier committee to probe Brahmapuram waste yard fire

    Leaders of several opposition parties decided to take out a protest march from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate's office and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.

    Speaking to reporters, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "All of us are going to meet the Director ED to submit a memorandum into Adani's scam. But the government is not letting us anywhere near Vijay Chowk, they have stopped us. There is a scam of lakhs of Rupees, LIC, SBI and other banks are destroyed."

    Also read: Land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti; check details

    "We all MPs from 17-18 political parties are here and we want to know how Adani made Lakhs and Crores of rupees within 2.5 years. They have stopped us here. We are 200 and there are 2000 Police personnel here, so they want to suppress our voices," the Congress President said.

    The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
