PM Narendra Modi lauded the Indian community in Australia for blending into its multicultural fabric, comparing them to 'sugar in milk'. He highlighted India's growth, defense prowess, and the strengthening ties between the two nations in Melbourne.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the contributions of the Indian community in Australia as they seamlessly blend into and compliment the country's multicultural fabric. The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing Australia's iconic Marvel Stadium during the community reception event titled, 'Melbourne Meets Modi."

"We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love. The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He praised the Indian community for contributing to Australia's growth story and told the large gathering, "While the physical distance spans thousands of kilometres, your daily routine remains deeply connected to India. Alongside this routine, you are all contributing with full vigour to Australia's development. I am proud of you all."

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India's Defence Prowess

He also highlighted the strength of India's defence prowess during Operation Sindoor, asserting that while the strikes destroyed terror hubs, the echoes were heard across the world. "The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. When such a decisive strike was carried out against terror camps, did you feel pride or not?"

Aspirations of a Developed India

The Prime Minister underlined the strides made in India's growth story in the last twelve years. PM Modi further said India's rise as a manufacturing power has complemented its growing strategic strength, noting that the country's products are now reaching markets across the globe. "Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint," he said.

He also spoke about India's aspiration to become one of the world's top three economies at the earliest is driven by the motto of "Grow more, achieve more." "The India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. When one dream is realised, a new one is born. It used to be said that one lamp lights a thousand others; today, I say that one dream gives birth to another--thousands of dreams emerge. When one goal is achieved, an even greater resolve takes its place. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More.' We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, brimming with aspirations," PM Modi said.

'Living Bridge': Albanese Lauds Indian Diaspora

Around 30 thousand people gathered to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the country. The gathering is perhaps the largest such to ever happen in Australia by any leader. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was also present at the event, lauded the Indian diaspora as the "living bridge" between Australia and India, saying the energy and enthusiasm witnessed at the community event welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne reflected the growing strength of the bilateral partnership between the two democracies. "The energy that we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership. It is an enthusiasm and a dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he said.

Describing India and Australia as "two great democracies" and "two great multicultural societies," Albanese said the bilateral relationship was underpinned by shared values and deep people-to-people ties. He paid tribute to the more than one million Australians of Indian origin, saying their contribution has strengthened Australia's economy, society and multicultural identity. "Your generosity of spirit shines through in every way. In times of trouble or national crisis, have told Prime Minister Modi this in private before many times, but today I say it publicly as well. It is the Australian Indian community who are the first to volunteer their help and to lend a hand to their fellow community members."

Victoria Values Partnership with India

Also at the event, addressing the Indian diaspora, Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan said that Victoria deeply values its partnership with India and welcomed Indian students, businesses, families and ideas Highlighting the growing strategic and economic relationship with India, the Victoria Premier said, "India is not just a country we trade with, it is a country we trust."

Strategic Partnership Strengthened

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday, marking a significant expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The visit resulted in 18 landmark outcomes, reinforcing ties across defense, energy, critical technology, and trade. (ANI)