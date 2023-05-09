Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California

California: By adding the registration number of the red BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus he travelled in as a child to the registration plate of the Tesla car he bought, a Bengaluru native living in California, USA, has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

A young man named Chengappa was travelling from Vidyaranyapura to Yeshavanthpur on bus number 401 B (KA 01, F 232) in 1992 to attend school. The bus's driver, Dhanpal Manchenahalli, was a close friend of Chengappa's. He was given the Tesla car registration number KA 01 F 232 for this memory.

On social media, Dhanpal Manchenahalli posted pictures of a bus with the number plate KA 01 F 232 and a video of Chengappa standing next to a Tesla with the same number while he reminisced about his childhood. That video is now widely shared online.

“When I was working as a driver at BMTC depot 11 in 1992, my bus was the favourite of many school children. Among those children, Chengappa and Aditya have travelled to school for many years sitting on the engine of my bus. Aditya is now in Germany. Chengappa is still in touch with me. I am eternally indebted to him,” Dhanpal wrote on his Facebook page.

While Aditya is now settled in Germany, Chengappa lives in the United States.

Chengappa recently purchased a brand-new Tesla vehicle. He picked the red one and was given the registration number KA01 F232. His favourite bus as a kid had this registration number! He took a video while he was standing just in front of it and forwarded it to the retired driver's friend K Dhanpal.

The best memories come from childhood. The motherland holds a particularly strong memory for people who have emigrated and are currently living abroad. They constantly yearn to return to their past or their own country. A minor occurrence from childhood or the homeland with a familiar individual is remembered no matter how many years have passed.

