Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California

    The best memories come from childhood.

    Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    California: By adding the registration number of the red BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation)  bus he travelled in as a child to the registration plate of the Tesla car he bought, a Bengaluru native living in California, USA, has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

    A young man named Chengappa was travelling from Vidyaranyapura to Yeshavanthpur on bus number 401 B (KA 01, F 232) in 1992 to attend school. The bus's driver, Dhanpal Manchenahalli, was a close friend of Chengappa's. He was given the Tesla car registration number KA 01 F 232 for this memory.
    On social media, Dhanpal Manchenahalli posted pictures of a bus with the number plate KA 01 F 232 and a video of Chengappa standing next to a Tesla with the same number while he reminisced about his childhood. That video is now widely shared online.

    “When I was working as a driver at BMTC depot 11 in 1992, my bus was the favourite of many school children. Among those children, Chengappa and Aditya have travelled to school for many years sitting on the engine of my bus. Aditya is now in Germany. Chengappa is still in touch with me. I am eternally indebted to him,” Dhanpal wrote on his Facebook page.

    While Aditya is now settled in Germany, Chengappa lives in the United States.

    Chengappa recently purchased a brand-new Tesla vehicle. He picked the red one and was given the registration number KA01 F232. His favourite bus as a kid had this registration number! He took a video while he was standing just in front of it and forwarded it to the retired driver's friend K Dhanpal.

    The best memories come from childhood. The motherland holds a particularly strong memory for people who have emigrated and are currently living abroad. They constantly yearn to return to their past or their own country. A minor occurrence from childhood or the homeland with a familiar individual is remembered no matter how many years have passed.
     

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyundai Exter officially revealed bookings start at Rs 11000 will compete against Tata Punch gcw

    Hyundai Exter officially revealed, bookings start at Rs 11,000; will compete against Tata Punch

    The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023 watch snt

    The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023 - WATCH

    All new Honda SUV named as Elevate will debut on June 6 will compete against Creta Seltos gcw

    All-new Honda SUV named as Elevate; will compete against Creta, Seltos

    Renault Kiger RXT O trim gets new features priced at Rs 7 99 lakh Check details gcw

    Renault Kiger RXT (O) trim gets new features, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh; Check details

    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV Comparing features price battery and more gcw

    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparing features, price, battery and more

    Recent Stories

    'Nailed it': Netizens laud Shraddha Kapoor for her superb French and British accent - WATCH vma

    'Nailed it': Netizens laud Shraddha Kapoor for her superb French and British accent - WATCH

    TS Inter Results 2023 DECLARED: Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in AJR

    TS Inter Results 2023 DECLARED: Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 set to be moved out of Pakistan by ACC; Sri Lanka likely to be new host

    Staff of Kerala culture ministry's Guru Gopinath Natanagramam not paid salaries for 9 months anr

    Staff of Kerala culture ministry's Guru Gopinath Natanagramam not paid salaries for 9 months

    The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma's film beats Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; know-how RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film beats Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; know-how

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon