Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to stand by Sri Lanka 'through thick and thin'. He called the nations crucial partners for Indian Ocean security and announced new defence MoUs and assistance for Sri Lankan forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to stand by Sri Lanka “through thick and thin”, asserting that the bilateral relationship is not a formality but a deep-rooted partnership based on shared history, culture and civilisational ties.

Addressing a gathering aboard Indian Navy warship INS Udaygiri in Colombo as part of his three-day visit, Singh said India and Sri Lanka are “crucial partners” in ensuring the safety and security of the Indian Ocean Region, and underlined New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening defence and maritime cooperation with the island nation.

“A neighbour is always the one who comes to your help not only as a duty but also strong reaffirmation of deep friendship and affection. It is not a formality but a commitment, a promise to keep that we are always there through thick and thin. We call it in Hindi ‘Sukh-Dukh ke Saathi’,” Singh said.

India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy

Highlighting the strategic significance of the relationship, the Defence Minister said India and Sri Lanka are not only long-standing friends and neighbours but also partners in maintaining security in the Indian Ocean Region. “The ocean doesn’t divide us but connects us through a unique and everlasting bond of deep people-to-people connect,” he said.

Singh said the shared bond forms the basis of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and reiterated that India will continue to respond to the requirements and priorities of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

Strengthening Defence and Maritime Cooperation

He said longstanding defence and maritime cooperation between the two countries has expanded through bilateral and multilateral engagements, with the two militaries working together and benefiting from joint exercises and shared experiences.

The partnership, he said, has particular significance in the wider Indian Ocean Region, where India and Sri Lanka cooperate in areas such as search and rescue, counter-narcotics and anti-piracy operations.

Capacity Building and Assistance

“Capacity building has always been a strong pillar of our bilateral defence cooperation. It has been our constant endeavour to respond to Sri Lanka Armed Forces requirements and keeping in mind your interests and priorities,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the significance of INS Udaygiri’s visit to Sri Lanka, describing it as a symbol of India’s commitment and desire to work “shoulder to shoulder” with Sri Lankan friends for the welfare of both countries and their people.

INS Udaygiri has brought equipment and components for the Sri Lankan Armed Forces as part of assistance provided by India under its Defence Diplomacy initiative. The assistance includes spares for the Indra MK-2 radar for the Sri Lankan Air Force, spares for the Sri Lankan Navy Ship SAYURA and inflatable targets for the Sri Lankan Navy.

Recalling the ship’s association with Sri Lanka, Singh said INS Udaygiri was among the first responders to bring assistance during the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, along with INS Vikrant, India’s flagship aircraft carrier.

New Defence Agreements and Projects

Earlier in the day, Singh held “extremely productive and fruitful discussions” with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, following which the two countries concluded three Memoranda of Understanding in the defence domain.

The three MoUs cover the upgradation of L-70 guns for the Sri Lankan Air Force, cooperation between the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of India and Sri Lanka, and cooperation between the National Defence College (NDC) of India and NDC Sri Lanka.

Singh also said that three Bailey bridges, constructed by an Indian Army engineering team in close cooperation with the Sri Lankan Armed Forces and the Road Development Authority, were virtually inaugurated. The bridges were destroyed during Cyclone Ditwah.

Future Collaboration on AI

Reiterating India’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, Singh announced that India and Sri Lanka will also work together towards creating an Artificial Intelligence Lab for the Sri Lankan Army. “India remains a committed partner for the capacity enhancement of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces. Going ahead, we will also be working together for the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Lab for the Sri Lankan Army for its capability enhancements,” he said.

Reinforcing Cultural Ties

Concluding his address, Singh thanked the Sri Lankan government and people for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, saying it reinforced the shared belief in the collective heritage of the two countries. He said the values of cooperation, collaboration and brotherhood continue to guide India-Sri Lanka ties.

Singh also recalled his visit to the Gangaramaya Temple earlier in the day, saying it reinforced the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka to spreading the message of peace, empathy and mutual understanding inherited from Lord Buddha.

Recalling Buddha’s message of “Atta Dipo Bhava” — “Be a light unto yourself” — Singh said the two countries should kindle that light within themselves and spread the message for the benefit of humanity.

The Defence Minister’s remarks come as India and Sri Lanka seek to further deepen their traditionally close bilateral ties, with defence and maritime cooperation emerging as key areas of focus during his three-day visit, which began on Tuesday. (ANI)