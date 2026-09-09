Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh's Defence Advisor AKM Shamsul Islam in Dhaka, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening military and strategic ties, including joint training and maritime security cooperation.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Wednesday said that New Delhi attaches great importance to its deep military and strategic ties with Dhaka, as he held a courtesy meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Defence Advisor, Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam.

Focus on Bilateral Defence Cooperation

The meeting was held at the Defence Advisor's office at the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment. According to a statement issued by Bangladesh's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides exchanged greetings at the outset before holding discussions on a range of issues concerning bilateral defence and security cooperation.

The talks focused on joint training programmes aimed at enhancing the professional standards of the armed forces of both countries, as well as the exchange of military experience and training among officials. The two sides also discussed disaster management, regional peace and stability, and maritime security, according to the ISPR statement.

"At the beginning of the meeting, the Defence Advisor and the Indian High Commissioner exchanged mutual greetings. Fruitful discussions were held on important issues, including joint training programs to enhance the professional standards of the armed forces, mutual exchange of experience and training among military officials, disaster management, regional peace, and maritime security," the statement read.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger Ties

During the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner praised the socio-economic initiatives undertaken by the Bangladesh government and emphasised India's continued interest in strengthening defence ties between the two neighbouring countries.

"India attaches great importance to its deep military and strategic relations with Bangladesh," Trivedi said, according to the ISPR. He further reaffirmed India's commitment to expanding professional cooperation and capacity-building initiatives while working with Bangladesh in areas of common security interest involving the armed forces of both countries.

The discussions come amid continued efforts by India and Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance coordination on regional and shared security concerns. Both sides expressed their determination to work together as neighbouring countries to deepen defence cooperation, contribute to regional stability and jointly address shared global challenges, the ISPR said.

The meeting underscored the importance both countries place on military-to-military engagement, professional exchanges and cooperation in areas such as maritime security, disaster response and capacity building. (ANI)