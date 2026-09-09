Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo, describing India and Sri Lanka as resilient democracies. They discussed development cooperation, education, defence ties and close cultural relations between the nations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described India and Sri Lanka as examples of the "strength and resilience of democracy", as he held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo as part of his three-day visit and underlined the close ties between the two neighbouring countries.

During his meeting with Amarasuriya, Singh said that India and Sri Lanka, as neighbouring democracies, share a strong democratic tradition, while highlighting the contribution of women leaders in both countries. "As neighbouring democracies, India and Sri Lanka are examples of the strength and resilience of democracy. It is no coincidence that there have been several empowered women leaders – Indira Gandhi and several other women leaders in India. You are an example of that strength and empowerment. We call this 'Nari Shakti'," Singh said.

The Defence Minister also highlighted Amarasuriya’s close association with India, noting that she had pursued her undergraduate studies at Delhi University, saying that he was aware of her affection for the country and that her connection with India would further strengthen bilateral relations. "I am well aware of the love you have for India. Naturally, this will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. You studied in India, we feel proud of this association with India," he said.

Bilateral Talks on Cooperation and Culture

Singh said he had also held a "very fruitful and productive meeting" with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing confidence that his vision and leadership would contribute to further strengthening the partnership between the two countries. In a post on X, Singh said his meeting with Amarasuriya covered development cooperation, education and the close cultural and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka. "Called on H.E. Ms Harini Amarasuriya, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. We exchanged views on a range of issues related to development cooperation, education and the close cultural and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka," the post read.

India's Role as a Regional Partner

He underlined that as "sister democracies with shared heritage", India and Sri Lanka should continue working towards a shared developmental vision for the peace and prosperity of the region. Singh also highlighted Sri Lanka's importance in India's Vision MAHASAGAR, saying the island nation holds a special place in the policy and would continue to do so in the future.

Referring to India's assistance to Sri Lanka following the Ditwah cyclone, Singh said India had extended all possible help under Operation Sagar Bandhu. "Sri Lanka holds a special place in our policies and Vision MAHASAGAR and it will continue to hold that position even in the future. When the Ditwah cyclone occurred, India extended all possible help to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. This help was our duty and obligation. This was not a favour," he said during talks with the PM.

India had also played a significant role in supporting Sri Lanka during its 2022 economic crisis and sovereign default, extending financing facilities worth USD 4 billion. The assistance helped the island nation sustain essential imports and maintain adequate foreign currency reserves, enabling it to avoid defaulting on multilateral creditors.

Spiritual and Cultural Engagements

Following his talks with Prime Minister Amarasuriya, Singh also visited the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo and sought the blessings of Lord Buddha. Sharing his reflections on the visit, the Defence Minister in a post on X said that in a rapidly changing global landscape, Bhagwan Buddha's eternal message of peace, brotherhood and mutual understanding continues to guide humanity as it confronts various geopolitical challenges.

"I had the privilege to visit the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo and seek divine blessings of Lord Buddha. In a rapidly changing global landscape, Bhagwan Buddha’s eternal message of peace, brotherhood and mutual understanding continues to guide us as we confront various geo-political challenges," the post read.

Strengthening Defence Partnership

Earlier, during his visit to the Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka, Singh interacted with the country's senior military leadership. He noted that many of the Sri Lankan military officials had been trained in India and shared a close bond with Bharat. In his remarks, the Defence Minister underscored the Vision MAHASAGAR for "mutual" and "holistic" growth and reiterated India's desire to further strengthen the longstanding India-Sri Lanka defence and strategic partnership, with special emphasis on maritime cooperation.

Singh also visited the IPKF memorial in Colombo and paid homage to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. "The nation will never forget their supreme sacrifice. They will remain a source of inspiration for the generations to come," he said in a post on X.

The Defence Minister had earlier met President Dissanayake, conveyed greetings to him on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended felicitations on the successful completion of two years of his government. Singh said India and Sri Lanka had reaffirmed that, as "civilisational twins, close neighbours and maritime partners", they would continue to work together for the development of their countries and the welfare of their people and to jointly ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of the region.

The Defence Minister’s remarks come as India and Sri Lanka seek to further deepen their traditionally close bilateral ties, with defence and maritime cooperation emerging as key areas of focus during his three-day visit, which began on Tuesday. (ANI)