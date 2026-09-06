Addressing the 12th IPU Conference in Uzbekistan, BJP MP Raghav Chadha highlighted India's success in digital inclusion, citing UPI. He stated that the true test of the digital era is ensuring the poorest get the same access and protection.

India has demonstrated that digital scale and inclusion can go hand in hand, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raghav Chadha said while addressing the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Conference in Uzbekistan on ‘Digital Access & Rights in a Digital Era’.

Chadha spoke about the growth of digital public infrastructure and the success of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), stressing that technology must not only expand access but also ensure protection of citizens' rights in the digital age. "India has shown that digital scale and inclusion can go hand in hand," Chadha said during his address.

He emphasised that the success of the digital era should be measured by how effectively it reaches people at the grassroots level. "The real test of the digital era is whether people using the cheapest phones in the poorest districts get the same access, protection, and opportunities as everyone else," he said.

In a post on X, "I spoke in Uzbekistan on ‘Digital Access & Rights in a Digital Era' at the 12th IPU Conference. With over a billion people connected and UPI making instant payments part of daily life, India has shown that digital scale and inclusion can go hand in hand. I highlighted how technology is widening access and building a future that: connects without excluding, innovates without exploiting and protects without controlling. The real test of this era is not how smart our machines become. It is whether the person with the cheapest phone, in poorest district has the gets the same access, protection and opportunity as everyone else." I spoke in Uzbekistan on ‘Digital Access & Rights in a Digital Era' at the 12th IPU Conference. With over a billion people connected and UPI making instant payments part of daily life, India has shown that digital scale and inclusion can go hand in hand. I highlighted how… pic.twitter.com/jBxuCsyxPw — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 6, 2026

Chadha Represents Indian Parliament at IPU Conference

Chadha has been nominated to represent the Parliament of India at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, starting from September 4 and ending today.

Expressing his gratitude for the nomination, Chadha took to X and stated, "Honoured to have been selected to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 4th to 6th September. My gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President of India for nominating me to this delegation."

Highlighting the significance of the global forum, the BJP MP noted that the IPU, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, is the world's oldest and largest body of national parliaments, bringing together 180 Member Parliaments and 15 Associate Members.

Speaking on the focus of this year's summit, Chadha shared, "This year's theme: 'Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times.' Over three days, young legislators from across the world will debate youth rights in conflict, digital rights and online safety, climate resilience and justice and economic opportunity for the youth."

He further emphasised India's democratic strength and demographic advantage on the global stage, stating, "India is the world's largest democracy and home to one of its youngest populations, and on every one of these questions, our Parliament has a lot to offer and something to learn."

Noting the diplomatic context following recent high-level bilateral engagements between India and Uzbekistan, Chadha added, "As Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji just concluded his successful visit to Uzbekistan, it is the privilege of our delegation to play a small role in carrying the momentum forward on the parliamentary side of our partnership."

According to the official website of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in 2018, the IPU became the first international organisation to introduce incentives to encourage more young parliamentarians to attend its meetings. Parliamentary delegations who bring young MPs to IPU Assemblies receive extra votes and speaking time. (ANI)