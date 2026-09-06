The death toll in Nepal's devastating floods has surged to 1,342, with 4,996 people still missing. Over 13,391 have been rescued amid massive search operations involving Nepal's army and an India-Nepal joint team in the Chilime tunnel.

Massive Casualties and Rescue Efforts

The death toll in the flood and related incidents in Nepal has risen to 1,342, as the 36th meeting of the Executive Committee for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and a joint meeting of lead government agencies reviewed the latest status of search, rescue and relief operations on Sunday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

According to the latest NDRRMA update issued at 6 pm on September 6, around 4,996 people remain missing, including around 1,967 in Rasuwa and 2,340 in Nuwakot. Around 589 foreign nationals are also listed as missing.

Rasuwa Flood: Search, Rescue and Relief Update- (6 September 2026, 6:00 PM) pic.twitter.com/Y4bxFElUCX — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) September 6, 2026

A total of 13,391 people have been rescued so far, while 3,912 people are currently staying at holding centres in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading.

Bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, Tanahun, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West, including various unidentified human remains. The highest number of bodies were recovered in Chitwan (362), followed by Nawalparasi East (222), Nawalparasi West (220), Nuwakot (195), Rasuwa (163), Gorkha (74), Dhading (68) and Tanahun (38).

Government Reviews Response Efforts

Meanwhile, the NDRRMA said the 36th meeting of the Executive Committee for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management concluded on Sunday afternoon. The authority said in a post on X, “The 36th meeting of the Executive Committee for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management concluded this afternoon to review the latest status of search, rescue, and relief operations following the Rasuwa flood and to facilitate some policy measures."

रसुवा बाढीपछिको खोज, उद्धार तथा राहत कार्यको पछिल्लो अवस्थाको समीक्षा गर्न र केही नीतिगत सहजीकरण गर्न आज दिउसो विपद् जोखिम न्यूनीकरण तथा व्यवस्थापन कार्यकारी समितिको ३६ औं बैठक सम्पन्न भएको छ। pic.twitter.com/CcHh46XgJJ — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) September 6, 2026

A joint meeting of lead government agencies and operational teams involved in the search, rescue and relief coordination was also held to assess the ongoing response.

NDRRMA said in another post on X, “A joint meeting of the lead government agencies in the thematic sectors and the operational teams formed for search, rescue, and relief coordination following the Rasuwa flood has been concluded. The meeting discussed the latest status of rescue operations, relief efforts, and shelter sites, as well as the challenges that have emerged in that regard.”

विषयगत क्षेत्रका सरकारी निकाय (Leads) र रसुवा बाढीपछिको खोज, उद्धार तथा राहतको समन्वयका लागि गठित परिचालित टोलीको संयुक्त बैठक सम्पन्न भएको छ। बैठकमा उद्धार, राहत तथा आश्रयस्थलहरुको पछिल्लो अवस्था एवं त्यसक्रममा देखापरेका चुनौतीहरुका बारेमा छलफल भएको छ। pic.twitter.com/O9huWXy9YB — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) September 6, 2026

Rescue Operations and Medical Aid

The disaster response has involved 21,465 security personnel, including 9,287 from the Nepali Army, 7,975 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force. Nepal Army helicopters have conducted 1,049 flights, including 73 flights on Sunday, while private-sector helicopters have carried out 129 flights from Kathmandu.

The latest update said 6,083 injured people are receiving treatment. Medical treatment has been provided to 3,298 people by the Nepali Army and 2,462 by the Armed Police Force.

Government Announces Financial Support

The Nepal government has announced cash support of NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million for Dhading and NPR 135 million for 15 affected local governments.

India-Nepal Joint Rescue in Chilime Tunnel

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on Sunday said that the India-Nepal joint technical team continued to make progress in search and rescue operations inside the Chilime tunnel despite challenging conditions, including limited and poor access, slush and heavy debris.

In a post on X, Srivastava said the teams were carrying out hard manual work inside the tunnel and had also begun establishing rope connectivity between Syafrubesi and the tunnel to facilitate the induction of more personnel. The Indian Ambassador to Nepal said, "Search and Rescue Operations in Chilime Tunnel: Despite challenging conditions of limited & poor access, slush and heavy debris, the India & Nepal joint technical team continue to make progress in the tunnel with hard manual work."

He further said the teams started establishing rope connectivity from Syafrubesi to the tunnel for the induction of more men. Srivastava said, "Meanwhile, construction of a temporary road towards the tunnel is moving forward with about 950 m of clearance."

New Regulations for Foreign Media

The developments come as Foreign media journalists seeking to collect news from flood-affected areas along Nepal's Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers will now be required to obtain a Press Accreditation and Journalist Identity Card from Nepal's Department of Information and Broadcasting (DoIB), according to an official notice issued by the Government of Nepal.

The Department said foreign journalists wishing to report from the affected areas must apply through its online service and submit the required documents, including a copy of their passport with a valid visa or entry permit. Applicants will also have to submit a recommendation letter from their concerned media organisation, addressed to the Department of Information and Broadcasting, as well as a recommendation letter from the embassy, consular office or Ministry of Foreign Affairs of their respective country.

"Based on the application and supporting documents submitted, the Director General of the Department will issue the Press Accreditation and Journalist Identity Card," the notice said. The accreditation will be valid for 15 days, in accordance with the Department's decision dated September 2, 2026.

New Flood Alert Issued in Gorkha

The development also comes as Nepali authorities issued an alert along the river basins of the Budhigandaki River following floods in the mountainous region of Gorkha. The alert was prompted by a flood in the Therang River, which flows through Chumanubri Rural Municipality-4 and 2 in the mountainous region of Gorkha district.

According to officials, the flood earlier this morning swept away four houses and a suspension bridge. The destruction of the bridge is expected to cause difficulties for tourists trekking in the Manaslu region.

The mystical valleys rich in Tibetan culture and monasteries, along with the glaciers, base camps and Gompas, are major attractions. This trekking region wasn’t open to foreign trekkers until the early 1990s, but it was an instant hit with those wanting a challenging and less developed trekking area.

Nima Lama, chairperson of Chumanubri Rural Municipality, said local authorities could take temporary measures to restore pedestrian access in the area. Assistant Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma said the flood, carrying mud and debris, temporarily blocked the river’s outlet and caused damage in the surrounding area. As the Therang River eventually joins the Budhi Gandaki River, residents living along the Budhi Gandaki were urged to remain alert. (ANI)

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