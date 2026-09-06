An Indian woman living in the US says owning a car is a “survival need” rather than a luxury. She highlighted limited public transport, long distances and the high costs of relying on taxis or ride-hailing services.

For many Indians, owning a car is often seen as a matter of convenience, comfort or personal preference, particularly in cities where buses, metro trains, autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and other forms of public transport are widely available. However, an Indian woman living in the United States says her experience there has completely changed her perception of car ownership. She believes that in many parts of the US, having a car is not simply about convenience but can become essential for managing everyday life.

In a video shared on Instagram, Drishti Baldeva spoke about the differences she noticed between transportation in India and the US. She said that outside a handful of major American cities, public transport can be difficult to access, while long distances between homes, workplaces, shops and other facilities can make driving a necessity.

Her comments have sparked a conversation online about the differences between Indian and American lifestyles, particularly for students, professionals and other newcomers moving to the US.

It’s A Survival Need: Baldeva

Baldeva explained that her understanding of car ownership changed after moving to the US.

“In India, I used to think a car was a luxury, but after coming to the US, I realised it’s not a luxury, it’s a survival need. In India, every two minutes you can find a rickshaw, bus, e-rickshaw, metro, or anything at all to go anywhere,” Baldeva said.

She compared India’s relatively accessible public transport with what she described as limited options in several parts of the US.

“Here, leave aside two or three cities like New York, and public transport in the rest of the US is almost non-existent. You have to wait up to 45 minutes for a bus, and walkability is virtually zero,” she said.

According to Baldeva, the spread-out nature of many American cities and suburbs can also make routine activities more dependent on private vehicles.

“Everything here is so spread out that you have to drive 10 miles just to get groceries. And if you take an Uber every day, it costs you around 50 to 60 dollars daily,” she added.

Why Driving Becomes A Priority For Newcomers

Baldeva said the transportation situation can make learning to drive and purchasing a car an early priority for Indians moving to the US.

“That’s why, whether you are a student or an engineer, within one month of landing, learning to drive and buying a car both become a necessity. So basically, in the US, having no car is equal to house arrest,” she said.

Her remarks highlight one of the lifestyle adjustments that international students and professionals may encounter after moving from India to the US. While public transport can be a practical option in several Indian cities, residents in many American communities may need to depend more heavily on private vehicles for commuting, shopping and other daily activities.

Honestly A Culture Shock

Along with the video, Baldeva shared her thoughts about the difference in transportation between the two countries.

“America has one rule: if you don’t drive, life gets hard. Coming from India, where an auto, metro or bus is usually just a few minutes away, this was honestly a culture shock.”

She also pointed to the additional expenses associated with owning a car in the US, listing “Car + insurance + gas + maintenance” as some of the costs that newcomers need to consider.

Baldeva then asked her followers whether they would prefer living in India, where public transport is more readily available in many places, or adapting to the car-dependent lifestyle she experienced in the US.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "That’s probably why you can get your driver’s license at 16. In Massachusetts it’s 16.5 which is considered late. In other states you can start learning at 14 or 15, but in Massachusetts you have to wait until you’re 16. I got my license at 17. "

Second user commented: "This is something newcomers to the US should know."