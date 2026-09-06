An Indian woman visiting New York shared her frustrating Brooklyn Bridge experience after struggling to take a photo amid the crowds. After watching countless Reels of the landmark, she called it an overhyped tourist trap.

An Indian woman visiting New York found herself frustrated after struggling to take a photograph at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks. After seeing countless Instagram Reels and travel posts featuring the famous bridge, she expected to capture her own picture during her visit. However, her experience turned out to be very different from what she had seen online.

The woman, identified as Neha, shared a video of her experience on Instagram, where she humorously documented her frustration with the crowded tourist spot. Instead of continuing to look for an opportunity to pose, she eventually sat down on the Brooklyn Bridge and decided to simply enjoy the view.

People Here Aren’t Letting Me Take A Photo

In the video, Neha can be seen sitting on the Brooklyn Bridge after apparently giving up on trying to get a photograph amid the crowd.

“I must have seen at least a thousand Reels of New York, of the Brooklyn Bridge. Now I'm at Brooklyn Bridge, and people here aren't letting me take a photo at all. So out of frustration, I just sat down right here. You guys take the photos... at least someone's Reels will get made, someone's post will go up on Insta. I'm happy with this, I'm getting the view,” she said in the video.

Her reaction highlighted the contrast between the polished travel content people frequently see on social media and the reality of visiting some of the world’s busiest tourist attractions.

Indian Tourist Calls Brooklyn Bridge Overhyped

Neha also shared a cheeky caption with the video, questioning whether the famous New York landmark lived up to its reputation.

“Name a more overhyped tourist trap. I’ll wait,” the caption read.

The post resonated with viewers who could relate to the difference between expectations created by social media and the actual experience of visiting a popular tourist destination.

How Did Social Media React?

The video attracted reactions from social media users, with some finding humour in Neha’s experience at the Brooklyn Bridge.

One user commented: "Atleast the view is worth it."

Second user commented: "Expectation vs reality.”