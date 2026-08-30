India's fourth relief flight to Nepal delivered 11 tonnes of supplies and specialised teams for tunnel search/rescue and forensics. This is part of India's ongoing support following the catastrophic Bhote Koshi River floods on August 26.

India on Sunday sent its fourth relief flight to Kathmandu, delivering 11 tonnes of essential supplies alongside specialised personnel to support ongoing rescue and recovery operations in Nepal. The relief shipment, announced by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, contained critical shelter and survival items including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits.

4th flight from 🇮🇳 with 11 tonnes of relief supplies including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits. arrived in Kathmandu. The flight also brought: ➡️ Additional technical contingent along with equipment for tunnel search & rescue operations. ➡️ A… pic.twitter.com/XTtl7rCWsQ — Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal (@navsri6619) August 30, 2026

Technical and Forensic Support

In addition to humanitarian supplies, the aircraft transported a technical contingent equipped specifically for complex tunnel search and rescue operations. A team of forensics experts equipped with specialised tools for DNA analysis also arrived on the flight to assist local authorities with victim identification and forensic assessments.

Standing with Nepal The 4th flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal and relief material has been handed over. It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis… pic.twitter.com/Ahei0Tmnkd — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2026

India's Sustained Support Amidst Crisis

This latest delivery forms part of India's sustained effort to provide immediate technical, medical, and material assistance to Nepal during the crisis. In the wake of the catastrophic August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods in Nepal, rescue and relief operations have intensified, with India stepping up both land and air support.

According to official figures released by the MEA, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-affected regions so far. Currently, 120 Indian nationals have successfully crossed into Nepal from China.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Restoration

Earlier, highlighting India's robust infrastructure support, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar detailed in a post on X that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have already reached Nepal. Furthermore, equipment for seven additional Bailey bridges will be dispatched shortly, accompanied by technical teams for swift installation to restore critical land connectivity.

With the latest dispatch, India has airlifted a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Kathmandu, comprising essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets, and heavy technical equipment. Reaffirming India's solidarity, Dr. Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi's commitment to standing by Nepal throughout the relief and reconstruction phase.

The 4th flight from 🇮🇳 with 11 tonne assistance is now airborne. The @IAF_MCC C-130 aircraft is carrying: ➡️ A Tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations. ➡️ A team of Forensics experts for DNA analysis along with Forensic equipment. ➡️… pic.twitter.com/XmUJQQ1muJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 29, 2026

Urgent Safety Warning Issued

Meanwhile, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday issued an urgent public safety warning following reports of a sudden increase in the roar and water flow of the Bhote Koshi River. Authorities have urged residents and relief teams along downstream settlements to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

(ANI)