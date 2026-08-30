Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama mourned the death of Norway's King Harald V, praising his 'meaningful life marked by a strong sense of service.' He wrote to the Royal Family offering heartfelt condolences and recalled his own visits to Norway.

Dalai Lama Offers Condolences

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama offered condolences on the demise of Norway's King Harald V and praised the latter for having led a meaningful life marked by a "strong sense of service." The message shared on his official website noted that the Dalai Lama wrote to King Harald V's son, King Haakon VIII, offering him, the Royal Family, and the people of Norway "heartfelt condolences."

"I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty in Oslo in May 2000, and I deeply appreciated his warmth and hospitality on that occasion," he said.

As per the website, the Dalai Lama wrote, "As Your Majesty may be aware, I have visited Norway several times, and was privileged to receive the Nobel Peace Prize from the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The government and people of Norway have been very kind to me and my fellow Tibetans, and your assistance and support for the Tibetan people's peaceful struggle for freedom and dignity are deeply appreciated."

He added in his remarks, "His Majesty lived a meaningful life marked by a strong sense of service." Dalai Lama concluded the condolence message with his prayers.

King Harald's Reign and Health

The Royal Court of Norway announced that King Harald died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 am (local time) on Friday, August 28, at the age of 89.

According to Euronews, King Harald had been hospitalised since August 17 after developing haemolytic anaemia, a condition in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than the body can replace them. His health reportedly deteriorated sharply this week, prompting members of the Royal Family to gather at his bedside. Crown Prince Haakon was reported to have remained with his father overnight after the palace said the King's condition had become extremely serious.

Harald became King of Norway in 1991 and had faced several health challenges in recent years. He had a pacemaker implanted but had repeatedly rejected the possibility of abdication, citing the lifelong oath he made before Parliament. (ANI)