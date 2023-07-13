India acts as link between global south and western world: PM Modi

During his visit to France, PM Modi will engage in discussions with President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on cooperative efforts in defense and space sectors. This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between India and France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that the Global South has long been deprived of its rights, leading to a sense of anguish among these nations. In doing so, he underscored India's crucial role as a bridge connecting the Global South with the Western world.

In a pre-arrival interview with a prominent French financial newspaper, PM Modi advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of international institutions. He highlighted the need for India, as the world's most populous country and the largest democracy, to regain its rightful place in the global arena. He questioned the legitimacy of the UN Security Council claiming to represent the world when India, with its significant population and democratic values, is not a permanent member of the council.

PM Modi called French President Emmanuel Macron a strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region who shared his views on the international order.

As PM Modi embarked on his two-nation tour, his interview was published before his departure for France, which served as the first stop of his journey. In France, he will have the honor of being the guest of honor at the annual Bastille Day Parade in Paris, an event that commemorates the historic storming of the Bastille fortress during the French Revolution in 1789. Notably, PM Modi will be the first foreign leader to receive this distinction since 2017 when then-US President Donald Trump was invited to the national day parade.

During his visit to France, PM Modi will engage in discussions with President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on cooperative efforts in defense and space sectors. This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between India and France.

When questioned about China's significant investments in enhancing its defense capabilities and whether such actions pose a threat to regional security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's extensive interests and deep engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. His response emphasized that India's involvement in the region is substantial, reflecting the nation's commitment to safeguarding its strategic interests and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"I have described our vision for this region in one word - SAGAR, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region. While peace is necessary for the future we seek to build, it is far from assured," PM Modi said.

When asked whether India was going to firm up its stance on the Ukraine war, PM Modi said he has spoken several times to President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I met President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima. Recently, I spoke to President Putin again. India's stand has been clear, transparent, and consistent. I have said that it is not an era of war. We have urged both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy. I told them that India is ready to support all genuine efforts that can help bring this conflict to an end," PM Modi said.