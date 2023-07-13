Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

There were many who supported the action taken against him, endorsing the notion that consequences should be faced for engaging in such acts. The varying opinions created a debate surrounding the appropriate course of action in this situation.

The quest for social media recognition has driven users to participate in daring and hazardous acts. One particular video that has emerged online showcases a young man performing cartwheels on the railway platform of Manpur junction in Bihar.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took notice of the video and shared it on their official Twitter account, revealing that the individual responsible for the spectacle has been apprehended for causing a disturbance.

In the video, the young man captivates onlookers with his display of acrobatic prowess, effortlessly executing cartwheels. The astonishment of fellow passengers is evident as they observe the daring performance unfold before their eyes.

In a tweet, the RPF said, "A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorised entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst."

The tweet from the RPF triggered discussions among internet users. While a significant number of users expressed their disapproval of the stunt, they believed that the decision to arrest the individual seemed overly severe, suggesting that a warning or counseling would have sufficed as a response.

One user wrote, "Good work RPF. Railway stations are meant for safe travel with family and friends. However, many unauthorized people are often seen moving around various stations, specially in the Mumbai Suburban area. Pl take action against them too."

Another commented, "Arrest ? Councelling would have been enough, he didnt harm anyone, i mean he is just a kid."