Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    There were many who supported the action taken against him, endorsing the notion that consequences should be faced for engaging in such acts. The varying opinions created a debate surrounding the appropriate course of action in this situation.

    The quest for social media recognition has driven users to participate in daring and hazardous acts. One particular video that has emerged online showcases a young man performing cartwheels on the railway platform of Manpur junction in Bihar.

    The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took notice of the video and shared it on their official Twitter account, revealing that the individual responsible for the spectacle has been apprehended for causing a disturbance.

    In the video, the young man captivates onlookers with his display of acrobatic prowess, effortlessly executing cartwheels. The astonishment of fellow passengers is evident as they observe the daring performance unfold before their eyes.

    Heart-stopping footage: Brave man risks life to save stranded puppy in Chandigarh | WATCH

    In a tweet, the RPF said, "A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorised entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst."

    The tweet from the RPF triggered discussions among internet users. While a significant number of users expressed their disapproval of the stunt, they believed that the decision to arrest the individual seemed overly severe, suggesting that a warning or counseling would have sufficed as a response.

    There were many who supported the action taken against him, endorsing the notion that consequences should be faced for engaging in such acts. The varying opinions created a debate surrounding the appropriate course of action in this situation.

    Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, team ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple to offer prayers

    One user wrote, "Good work RPF. Railway stations are meant for safe travel with family and friends. However, many unauthorized people are often seen moving around various stations, specially in the Mumbai Suburban area. Pl take action against them too."

    Another commented, "Arrest ? Councelling would have been enough, he didnt harm anyone, i mean he is just a kid."

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Top Stories

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA
    Entertainment

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi
    Entertainment

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Must See

    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR
    India News

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR
    India News

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day
    Defence

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)