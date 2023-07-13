Heart-stopping footage: Brave man risks life to save stranded puppy in Chandigarh | WATCH

Cattle deaths have been reported from Fatehgarh Sahib, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar. It is reportedly said that around 6,300 hens have reportedly died in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and eight piglets, seven pigs and a goat in Sirhind City due to floods.

A heartwarming video has been capturing the hearts of internet users everywhere. This remarkable footage showcases a man scaling a ladder while carrying a dog he had just rescued. The heartwarming rescue took place under the Khuda Lahore bridge amidst a flood-like situation.

Several social media users are applauding the man's heroic actions, recognizing his timely help as a life-saving act for the stranded canine. The Chandigarh police shared the inspiring video on Twitter, further spreading the uplifting story of this successful rescue operation.

The video was shared by the Senior Superintendent Of Police, Chandigarh who congratulated the fire and police department for their team effort to save the dog.

"Kudos to the team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was rescued," they wrote. The department also added a few hashtags in their tweet. They are "#EveryoneIsImportantForUs", "#LetsBringTheChange", and "#WeCareForYou".

In the 45-second video clip, we witness a remarkable sight as the man skillfully navigates a slanted ladder while cradling the dog in his arm. As he nears the top, the dog is safely handed off to another individual to ensure an easier exit for the man. The footage showcases the turbulent waters flowing beneath the bridge, highlighting the perilous situation.

Since its posting on July 10, the video has garnered an impressive 98,000 views, captivating viewers across the internet. The accompanying tweet has received nearly 1,500 likes, indicating the overwhelming appreciation for the heroic actions depicted in the video. Comment sections have been flooded with over 1,500 heartfelt messages, with many commending the brave samaritan for his courageous efforts.

A user wrote, "Brilliant efforts. Saving a life is really important at this point in time."

Another wrote, “God bless the #Chandigarh Braves. Thank you for the compassion. Jai Hind!”

A third user commented, “Dil jeet leya. Thanks ek example set kar ti.” (Won my heart. You’ve set an example.)

On July 10, Chandigarh experienced its highest 24-hour rainfall in nearly 23 years, resulting in significant water accumulation. In an unprecedented event for the Union Territory, the Sukhna Lake exceeded its capacity and eventually necessitated the opening of the floodgates to regulate the water levels.

Simultaneously, an official statement revealed that floods have impacted a substantial number of villages across 14 districts in Punjab. A total of 1,058 villages have been affected, including 364 in Rupnagar, 268 in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, 250 in Patiala, 71 in Jalandhar, 30 in Moga, 25 in Hoshiarpur, 16 in Ludhiana, three each in Sangrur and Ferozepur, and six in Tarn Taran. This widespread flooding has caused significant disruptions in these areas.

Cattle deaths have been reported from Fatehgarh Sahib, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar. It is reportedly said that around 6,300 hens have reportedly died in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and eight piglets, seven pigs and a goat in Sirhind City due to floods.

