Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana; destructive winds, floods leave thousands without power| WATCH

    Hurricane Francine has left hundreds of thousands without power and caused widespread flooding after hitting the coast of Louisiana before driving inland.

    Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana; destructive winds, floods leave thousands without power (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 2:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    In a devastating turn of events, Hurricane Francine, a ferocious Category 2 tempest, unleashed its fury on Louisiana on Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction and flooding along the Gulf Coast. The storm roared ashore in Terrebonne Parish, just southwest of Morgan City, with winds howling at nearly 100 mph.

    As Francine’s eye made landfall at 5 pm CT, it propelled hurricane-force winds deep into southern Louisiana, veering toward Baton Rouge. The impact was nothing short of catastrophic. Morgan City Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham reported extensive damage, including inundated streets, downed power lines, and shattered tree limbs. “It’s a little bit worse than what I expected, to be honest with you,” Cockerham admitted. “It’s too dangerous to be out there in this.”

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates that Francine will pivot northward, traversing southeastern Louisiana and southwestern and central Mississippi on Thursday. As the storm advances inland, its far-reaching effects could extend hundreds of miles beyond the eye of the storm, escalating the risk of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. These perilous conditions are expected to persist into Friday morning.

     

    Francine, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, rapidly intensified before making landfall. The NHC has issued stern advisories, urging residents to stay indoors as the storm moves inland.

    Francine is predicted to skirt near New Orleans and diminish in intensity as it progresses northeast through Mississippi, yet it will continue to bring torrential rains and potential flash flooding. Senior hurricane specialist Brad Reinhart cautioned that some areas might experience up to 12 inches of rain.

    Also read: 'Worst floods in 30 years': Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Vietnam, over 170 dead (WATCH)

    In response to the unfolding crisis, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced that the National Guard would deploy essential resources, including food, water, vehicles, boats, and helicopters, to support search and rescue operations.

     

     

    President Joe Biden has granted an emergency declaration for Louisiana, with both Louisiana and Mississippi governors declaring states of emergency. In Mississippi, the Emergency Management Agency has distributed over 100,000 sandbags to the southern regions, and several schools have closed in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

    Governor Landry emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "After declaring a state of emergency, we have now determined that this storm is of such severity that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments. This federal assistance is needed to save lives and property."

    The storm has also disrupted air travel, with airlines canceling flights into and out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport through Thursday morning. Coastal communities are grappling with high waves, flooding, and widespread power outages, particularly in southeast Louisiana and surrounding parishes.

    Laura Leftwich, who sought refuge at her mother’s home, witnessed the wind sweeping away birdhouses and shared harrowing video footage of street flooding with friends. “It’s a little scary,” she remarked. Meanwhile, resident Luis Morfin, who had taken shelter at a friend’s home, noted, “We knew what we were expecting.”

    Hurricane Francine marks the third hurricane to strike the continental U.S. this year, following Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall in Matagorda, Texas, on July 8 as a Category 1 storm, and Hurricane Debby, which hit near Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 5, also as a Category 1 storm.

    As the storm bands continued to move in from the Gulf of Mexico, a Tornado Watch was issued for much of Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Wednesday evening.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drunk driver rams speeding car into Arizona social club, injures 30; horrific crash caught on camera (WATCH) shk

    Drunk driver rams speeding car into Arizona social club, injures 30; horrific crash caught on camera (WATCH)

    Bangladesh asks Hindus to pause Durga Puja music during namaz gcw

    Bangladesh asks Hindus to pause Durga Puja music during namaz, azan

    Worst floods in 30 years Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Vietnam, over 170 dead (WATCH) snt

    'Worst floods in 30 years': Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Vietnam, over 170 dead (WATCH)

    Ancient Babylonian Map steals the spotlight! This is how the world has been mapped throughout history

    Ancient Babylonian map of the world unraveled: Decoding the 2900-year-old clay tablet (WATCH)

    India Oman to begin joint military exercise Al Najah 2024 from September 13 at Salalah vkp

    India, Oman to begin joint military exercise 'Al Najah' 2024 from September 13 at Salalah

    Recent Stories

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes RKK

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases RKK

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    sports PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH) scr

    PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon