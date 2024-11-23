PM Narendra Modi's Guyana visit: 7 course curry meal served; PM gifted THESE gifts to first family
President of Guyana hosted a special seven-curry meal for PM Modi. PM Modi also presented the hosts with special gifts reflecting Indian culture
During his five-day trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Guyana. The President's family in Guyana gave PM Modi a special welcome
Special food arrangements were made for PM Modi at the residence of Guyana's President Irfaan Ali where he had his food
Guyanese President Irfaan Ali specially served a seven-curry meal for PM Modi at his residence. Served on a water lily leaf, this meal holds great cultural significance in Guyana
PM Narendra Modi specially thanked President Irfaan Ali, saying he was deeply touched by the warmth and hospitality of the President and the people of Guyana. PM Modi also gave the hosts special gifts reflecting Indian culture
PM Modi gifted a Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila painting, to the President of Guyana. He gifted a Pashmina shawl in a Papier Mache box to the First Lady of Guyana. PM Modi gifted a wooden toy train, a special product from the small town of Channapatna in Karnataka, to the President of Guyana's son
A rare filigree boat made of pure silver in Cuttack, Odisha, was presented to the Vice President of Guyana. It narrates the history of the centuries-old filigree art tradition. PM Modi gifted a gold work wooden Rajasavari statue to the Prime Minister of Guyana. It features intricate gold work with finely carved wood. PM Modi presented a Ladakhi kettle adorned with semi-precious stones to the Speaker of Guyana's National Assembly