PM Narendra Modi's gifts to World leaders: Thanjavur painting to Araku coffee; Check out here
PM Modi presented unique gifts reflecting Indian art and culture to world leaders during his foreign visits. These included Warli paintings, silver utensils, and wooden toys
Warli Painting gifted to world leaders
The Prime Minister gifted Warli paintings, a tribal art form primarily practiced by the Warli tribe in the Dahanu, Talasari, and Palghar regions of Maharashtra, to the President of Brazil and leaders of CARICOM countries as customized gift hampers
Thanjavur painting gifted to French President
PM Modi gifted a Thanjavur painting from Tamil Nadu to the President of France showcasing India's rich traditions
Sohrai painting gifted to Nigerian VP
PM Modi presented a Sohrai painting from Hazaribagh to the Vice President of Nigeria. It reflects the reverence for agricultural lifestyle and wildlife in tribal culture
Silver clutch purse and Araku coffee gifted
PM Modi gifted a silver clutch purse studded with semi-precious stones from Andhra Pradesh to the wife of the Brazilian President and Araku coffee, grown by indigenous communities in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh, in customized gift hampers to CARICOM leaders
Silofar Panchamrit Kalash gifted to Nigerian President
PM Modi presented a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (pot) from Kolhapur, a marvelous example of traditional craftsmanship, to the President of Nigeria
Amethyst with silver camel head gifted
PM Modi presented a natural rough amethyst with a silver camel head from Pune to the Prime Minister of Australia
Marble inlay work gifted to Norwegian PM
He gifted 'Marble Inlay work', also known as 'Pietra Dura', with Makrana base marble from Rajasthan to the Prime Minister of Norway
Madhubani painting gifted to Guyanese President
A Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila painting, was gifted to the President of Guyana showing India's rich heritage
Silver chess set gifted to Portuguese PM
He gifted a hand-carved silver chess set with traditional designs to the Prime Minister of Portugal as a warm gift
Silver candle stand gifted to Italian PM
He gifted an exquisite silver candle stand to the PM of Italy as a part of elaborate gifts given to other heads of state
Diverse gifts from across India
On his trip to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, PM Modi carried unique gifts from all corners of the country. During the trip, the Prime Minister carried 8 gifts from Maharashtra, 5 from Jammu and Kashmir, 3 each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, 2 from Jharkhand, and 1 each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Ladakh
Gifts presented to Guyanese dignitaries
A Pashmina shawl in a Papier Mache box was gifted to the First Lady of Guyana, and Kashmiri saffron was presented to the leaders of CARICOM countries in customized gift hampers. PM Modi gifted a gold work wooden Raj Sawari statue with finely carved wood and intricate gold work to the President of Guyana. A wooden toy train from Channapatna, Karnataka, was gifted to the President of Guyana's son. A rare filigree boat made of pure silver from Cuttack, Odisha, showcasing the centuries-old filigree art tradition, was presented to the Vice President of Guyana. A Ladakhi kettle adorned with semi-precious stones was gifted to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana
Gifts to various world leaders
A silver photo frame with floral work, showcasing the rich heritage of Rajasthan, was gifted to the President of Argentina. A hand-carved silver fruit bowl with an intricate depiction of a peacock and a tree was gifted to the Secretary-General of CARICOM. A Khovar painting, a traditional art form from the tribal areas of Jharkhand, was presented to the President of Indonesia. A finely carved and engraved silver and rosewood formal photo frame from Uttar Pradesh was gifted to the President of Chile.