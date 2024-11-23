PM Narendra Modi's gifts to World leaders: Thanjavur painting to Araku coffee; Check out here

PM Modi presented unique gifts reflecting Indian art and culture to world leaders during his foreign visits. These included Warli paintings, silver utensils, and wooden toys

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 11:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Warli Painting gifted to world leaders

The Prime Minister gifted Warli paintings, a tribal art form primarily practiced by the Warli tribe in the Dahanu, Talasari, and Palghar regions of Maharashtra, to the President of Brazil and leaders of CARICOM countries as customized gift hampers

Thanjavur painting gifted to French President

PM Modi gifted a Thanjavur painting from Tamil Nadu to the President of France showcasing India's rich traditions

Sohrai painting gifted to Nigerian VP

PM Modi presented a Sohrai painting from Hazaribagh to the Vice President of Nigeria. It reflects the reverence for agricultural lifestyle and wildlife in tribal culture

Silver clutch purse and Araku coffee gifted

PM Modi gifted a silver clutch purse studded with semi-precious stones from Andhra Pradesh to the wife of the Brazilian President and Araku coffee, grown by indigenous communities in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh, in customized gift hampers to CARICOM leaders

Silofar Panchamrit Kalash gifted to Nigerian President

PM Modi presented a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (pot) from Kolhapur, a marvelous example of traditional craftsmanship, to the President of Nigeria

Amethyst with silver camel head gifted

PM Modi presented a natural rough amethyst with a silver camel head from Pune to the Prime Minister of Australia

Marble inlay work gifted to Norwegian PM

He gifted 'Marble Inlay work', also known as 'Pietra Dura', with Makrana base marble from Rajasthan to the Prime Minister of Norway

Madhubani painting gifted to Guyanese President

A Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila painting, was gifted to the President of Guyana showing India's rich heritage

Silver chess set gifted to Portuguese PM

He gifted a hand-carved silver chess set with traditional designs to the Prime Minister of Portugal as a warm gift

Silver candle stand gifted to Italian PM

He gifted an exquisite silver candle stand to the PM of Italy as a part of elaborate gifts given to other heads of state

Diverse gifts from across India

On his trip to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, PM Modi carried unique gifts from all corners of the country. During the trip, the Prime Minister carried 8 gifts from Maharashtra, 5 from Jammu and Kashmir, 3 each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, 2 from Jharkhand, and 1 each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Ladakh

Gifts presented to Guyanese dignitaries

A Pashmina shawl in a Papier Mache box was gifted to the First Lady of Guyana, and Kashmiri saffron was presented to the leaders of CARICOM countries in customized gift hampers. PM Modi gifted a gold work wooden Raj Sawari statue with finely carved wood and intricate gold work to the President of Guyana. A wooden toy train from Channapatna, Karnataka, was gifted to the President of Guyana's son. A rare filigree boat made of pure silver from Cuttack, Odisha, showcasing the centuries-old filigree art tradition, was presented to the Vice President of Guyana. A Ladakhi kettle adorned with semi-precious stones was gifted to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana

Gifts to various world leaders

A silver photo frame with floral work, showcasing the rich heritage of Rajasthan, was gifted to the President of Argentina. A hand-carved silver fruit bowl with an intricate depiction of a peacock and a tree was gifted to the Secretary-General of CARICOM. A Khovar painting, a traditional art form from the tribal areas of Jharkhand, was presented to the President of Indonesia. A finely carved and engraved silver and rosewood formal photo frame from Uttar Pradesh was gifted to the President of Chile. Also Read: PM Modi's 5-day foreign tour: What was special?

