'He is considered a laughing stock in India': Opposition leader slams Trudeau's India relations

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of diplomatic relations with India, asserting that Trudeau is perceived as a "laughing stock" in India, the world's largest democracy. In an interview with Nepalese media outlet, Poilievre accused Trudeau of incompetence and unprofessionalism, emphasizing that Canada now finds itself in significant disputes with numerous major powers, including India.

The tension between Canada and India intensified, leading to 41 Canadian diplomats leaving India, primarily due to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India issued a deadline for Canada to evacuate its diplomats, warning that their immunities would be revoked if they failed to comply. Poilievre stressed the need for a professional relationship with the Indian government and pledged to restore it if he becomes the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Poilievre criticized the dynamics of Trudeau's relationship with US President Joe Biden, describing Biden as treating Trudeau like a doormat. He strongly condemned the attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, voicing his disapproval of threats against Hindu leaders and aggression towards Indian diplomats at public events.

He called for criminal charges against individuals involved in attacks on Hindus or Hindu temples. In recent months, there have been multiple incidents of Hindu temple vandalism in Canada, raising concerns about the safety and security of the Hindu community in the country.

In August, a Hindu temple in British Columbia was vandalised with Khalistan referendum posters pasted on the main door of the temple. It was the third incident of temple vandalisation in Canada this year.

