Israel's counter-terrorism operation: 27 Hamas terrorists arrested, printing house sealed, weapons seized

Israeli security forces conduct a comprehensive operation on Saturday, resulting in the arrest of 46 individuals, including Hamas affiliates, the sealing of a printing house, and the seizure of weapons in efforts to counter terrorism.

In a concerted effort to combat terrorism amid the ongoing war with Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas, Israeli security forces on Saturday conducted a wide-ranging operation in the Judea and Samaria Division, the Bekaa and Emekim Brigade. This operation led to the apprehension of 46 individuals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, with 27 of them having affiliations with the Hamas.

The operation, jointly conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Mageb (Military Intelligence Directorate), reflects the ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and security of the region.

Also read: Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH)

A significant development during this operation was the sealing of a printing house in the city of Hebron, which was suspected of producing inflammatory materials used by terrorist organisations. The confiscation of equipment from this facility aims to disrupt the dissemination of materials that promote violence and terror.

Furthermore, Israeli forces seized numerous weapons in the village of Kabatia and the city of Hebron. In a move aimed at disrupting the activities of a known Hamas operative, the mayor of al-Bira was arrested. This operation highlights the Israeli authorities' commitment to thwarting terrorist infrastructure and targeting individuals actively involved in terrorism.

Also read: India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

Of particular note are the arrests of two military operatives affiliated with the Islamic Jihad – Salah Kamil and Yosef Nazal – in the village of Kabatia, south of Jenin. During these arrests, three weapons and ammunition were confiscated, further emphasising the Israeli security forces' ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks.

The Israeli security forces also launched an aerial attack on an underground terrorist route within the 'Al-Ansar' mosque in the city of Jenin. This underground tunnel was believed to be used by a terrorist cell linked to both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority. The operation underscores Israel's determination to counteract threats to its national security.

Since the commencement of this operation, a total of 727 wanted individuals have been arrested across the Judea and Samaria Division and the Bekaa and Valleys Division. An overwhelming majority of these detainees, over 480 individuals, have direct affiliations with the Hamas terrorist organisation.

Also read: Explained: What is two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine war?