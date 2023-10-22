India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

In a compassionate gesture, India has dispatched humanitarian aid to support the people of Palestine. An Indian Air Force C-17 flight, loaded with approximately 6.5 tonnes of vital medical assistance and 32 tonnes of disaster relief supplies, is en route to El-Arish airport in Egypt to aid those in need. The aid package comprises essential life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary facilities, water purification tablets, and various other essential items.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to providing assistance during humanitarian crises and reflects the nation's solidarity with the people of Palestine in their time of need.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen a concerning escalation, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians. Israeli military forces reported an airstrike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin, claiming the lives of "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Since October 7, the West Bank has witnessed a series of casualties caused by Israeli troops and settlers. This wave of violence began when Hamas militants infiltrated Israel, leading to the deaths of over 1,400 people. In retaliation, Israel launched a substantial bombardment campaign on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,300 individuals, predominantly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Amidst the crisis, leaders and senior officials from various regions, including the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, have convened in Cairo to explore solutions aimed at preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from further escalation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an urgent plea for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

Meanwhile, around 100,000 individuals marched through central London, demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause. This protest marked one of the largest demonstrations in a series of global gatherings that coincided with a summit in Cairo, which sought to find a resolution to the ongoing violence.