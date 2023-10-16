Hate crime in the US: Landlord targets Muslim family; kills boy, stabs mother amidst Gaza war tensions

Text messages sent by the woman to her husband, which were shared with CAIR International, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, revealed that the landlord attempted to choke her as she opened the door and then proceeded to stab her while shouting, "You Muslims must die."

In a tragic incident, a 71-year-old man, Joseph Czuba, has been charged with murder and hate crimes after he stabbed two people because of their Muslim faith in Illinois. It is reportedly said that the victims of this horrific attack were a six-year-old boy who tragically lost his life and his 32-year-old mother.

Czuba is now faces a range of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes, and aggravated battery, reports said.

The appalling incident unfolded after a distress call was made to law enforcement by the mother, who alleged that her landlord had attacked her with a knife. According to the Will County Sheriff's office, detectives found evidence that the victims were targeted specifically because of their Muslim identity and the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Text messages sent by the woman to her husband, which were shared with CAIR International, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, revealed that the landlord attempted to choke her as she opened the door and then proceeded to stab her while shouting, "You Muslims must die."

The mother managed to escape to the bathroom, where she called 911, but she emerged to find that her six-year-old son had also been stabbed. The entire horrifying incident unfolded in a matter of seconds, according to text messages shared with CAIR.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Czuba sitting near the home's driveway, and it was revealed that he had used a 12-inch serrated military-style knife with a seven-inch blade to carry out the brutal attack. Despite Czuba remaining silent during questioning by detectives, law enforcement gathered enough information through interviews and evidence to formally charge him with multiple criminal offenses.

The young boy was rushed to the hospital but, tragically, succumbed to his injuries, while his mother was hospitalized in serious condition. It was later determined that the boy had been stabbed a horrifying 26 times, reports said.