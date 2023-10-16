Israel-Palestine war: UN chief Antonio Guterres urges Hamas to release hostages without conditions

Guterres emphasized that these objectives should not be used as bargaining chips and must be implemented as a matter of principle. He highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, including shortages of water, electricity, and essential supplies.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (October 16) issued two humanitarian appeals in response to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. In a social media post, Guterres urged Hamas to "immediately" release hostages without any conditions. He also called on Israel to grant rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to benefit civilians in Gaza.

Guterres emphasized that these objectives should not be used as bargaining chips and must be implemented as a matter of principle. He highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, including shortages of water, electricity, and essential supplies.

The latest reports indicate that the conflict has resulted in the deaths of 1,300 people and over 3,600 injuries. Israeli Defense Minister Gallant estimated that 150-200 Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He affirmed that every effort is being made to locate them, despite the complexities of the situation.

In response to the Hamas terror attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel would not yield to pressure. Instead, he emphasized that Israel would break Hamas.

During a weekly cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister and ministers paid a minute of silence to honor those who lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

