Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'If larger nations violate international law...' Canadian PM Trudeau targets India again over Nijjar killing

    Justin Trudeau refrained from confirming whether evidence linking Indian agents to the killing was shared, emphasizing the need for collaboration with Indian authorities. He expressed disappointment over India revoking diplomatic immunity for Canadian diplomats, citing a violation of the Vienna Convention

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: Canadian PM Trudeau targets India says New Delhi must collaborate in investigation
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again triggered controversy with his comments on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau declined to clarify whether evidence linking Indian agents to the Sikh extremist's killing had been shared with New Delhi. Addressing a media briefing, Trudeau mentioned that his administration had approached Indian authorities, urging collaboration to investigate the matter thoroughly. Emphasizing Canada's commitment to the rule of law, he cautioned against might overriding right, highlighting the global dangers if larger countries violate international law without consequences.

    Trudeau expressed disappointment over India's revocation of diplomatic immunity for more than 40 Canadian diplomats, characterizing it as an "arbitrary" move that violated the Vienna Convention. He conveyed Canada's intent to continue positive engagement with India, underlining a reluctance to engage in the current dispute.

    These comments followed the United States' recent call for India to cooperate with Canada in the Nijjar killing investigation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, recognizing India and Canada as "closest friends," stressed the importance of resolving disputes collaboratively.

    Bilateral relations between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged a potential link between Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing in September. The fallout included the expulsion of senior diplomats on both sides, India suspending visa services for Canadians, and a diplomatic presence restructuring.

    As Blinken urged resolution between the two nations, he acknowledged discussing the matter with Indian counterparts. The US positioned itself as a mediator, encouraging India to work with Canada on the investigation and fostering an amicable resolution to their differences.

    The ongoing diplomatic tensions underscore the complex dynamics between India, Canada, and the United States, with the rule of law, diplomatic conventions, and cooperative resolution taking center stage in this international dispute.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Signalling a new era! How Mika, world's 1st humanoid robot CEO, could reshape future of business leadership snt

    Signalling a new era! How Mika, world's 1st humanoid robot CEO, could reshape future of business leadership

    Designate Israel Army as 'terrorist organisation': Iran to Muslim nations snt

    Designate Israel Army as 'terrorist organisation': Iran to Muslim nations

    Crisis in Bangladesh: 150 garment factories shut 'indefinitely', 11,000 workers left in limbo AJR

    Crisis in Bangladesh: 150 garment factories shut 'indefinitely', 11,000 workers left in limbo

    Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH) AJR

    Israel UN envoy's shocking claim: Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are Hamas members (WATCH)

    Russia Vladimir Putin pardons man who stabbed girlfriend 111 times for Ukraine war enlistment; victim's family enraged snt

    Putin pardons man who stabbed girlfriend 111 times for Ukraine war enlistment; victim's family enraged

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance

    Apple iPhone 15 series Here is how you can check battery cycle count gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: Here's how you can check battery cycle count

    Rajasthan Dausa sub-inspector, who lured 4-year-old into a room and raped her, booked under POCSO, SC/ST Act

    Rajasthan: Dausa sub-inspector, who lured 4-year-old into a room and raped her, booked under POCSO, SC/ST Act

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pose at Kareena Kapoor's birthday bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan too attends ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pose at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan too attends

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon