Hamas to release 13 more hostages today; questions raised on '50 Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners' deal

Israel-Palestine War: Israel is set to receive the second batch of hostages, including 13 Israelis, held by Hamas on the second day of a truce. The exchange deal involves 50 Israelis being released in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners, mediated by Qatar and unfolding over a four-day ceasefire period.

Israel will receive the second batch of 13 hostages held by Hamas on the second day of the truce on Saturday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office informed that Israeli security officials notified the hostages’ families after reviewing the list. The latest list of hostages to be released includes more children. On Friday, 13 Israelis, including four children, as well as 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino were released after being held captive for 49 days in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 incident. Following their release, most of the Israeli hostages appeared to be in good physical health, as reported by Schneider Children's Hospital, which received four mothers and four child hostages.

A preliminary examination indicated that they were all in good condition. Meanwhile, five elderly women among the hostages were being cared for at Wolfson Hospital in Holon, with some described as "feeble and exhausted."

The release took place at a hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where the hostages were handed over to representatives of the International Red Cross before being taken to the Rafah crossing with Egypt and eventually transferred to three separate hospitals across Israel.

The 13 hostages released are part of a larger group of around 240 held by Gaza terrorists since the October 7 bloodbath, during which terrorists killed 1,200 people in southern Israel. The released hostages represent only a fraction of those held, raising concerns and criticisms about the ongoing situation.

The exchange deal involves the release of 50 Israelis in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners, mediated with the assistance of Qatar. The process is expected to occur in several stages over a four-day ceasefire period. However, some relatives of Israelis presumed to be held hostage question the deal, advocating for uncompromising pressure on Hamas to make the hostages a liability for the group rather than an asset.