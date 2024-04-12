Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Good Riddance...' Caitlyn Jenner's scathing jibe on former NFL Star OJ Simpson's death

    Former NFL running back OJ Simpson has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer, as confirmed by his family. Simpson's life was marked by both athletic success and legal controversy, including his infamous involvement in the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

    Good Riddance Caitlyn Jenner's scathing jibe on former NFL Star OJ Simpson's death
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 6:54 AM IST

    Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has passed away at the age of 76, as confirmed by his family. He died in the presence of his children and grandchildren after battling cancer, a struggle that was largely kept private from the public eye. Simpson leaves behind four children

    The family made the announcement via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

    The news of Simpson's passing prompted reactions from various quarters of the sports and entertainment world. Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, a longtime critic of Simpson, shared a brief but pointed message on social media, stating, "Good riddance," accompanied by an O.J. Simpson hashtag.

    Jenner's sentiments stem from Simpson's infamous involvement in the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial, dubbed "The Trial of the Century," garnered international attention and ultimately ended with Simpson's acquittal in 1995.

    Simpson's legal saga continued in civil court, where he was found responsible for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Later, in 2007, he faced legal trouble once again when he was arrested for armed robbery in Las Vegas, resulting in a conviction and a lengthy prison sentence.

    Despite his tumultuous legal history, Simpson's legacy in the NFL remains noteworthy. He played 11 seasons in the league, beginning with the Buffalo Bills, where he made history by becoming the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, earning him the MVP award in 1973. His record for rushing yards per game, set during that season, still stands.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 6:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76 AJR

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76

    Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report AJR

    'Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report

    Dbrand faces backlash after'mocking' Indian customer's surname on social media, offers Rs 8 lakh as 'Goodwill' gcw

    Dbrand faces backlash after 'mocking' Indian customer's surname, offers Rs 8 lakh as 'Goodwill'

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    BREAKING Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case snt

    Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for April 12, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 12, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for April 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2024: Ishan, SKY fire MI to 7-wicket win over RCB; Kohli hugs Hardik, Siraj bows to Bumrah (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Ishan, SKY fire MI to 7-wicket win over RCB; Kohli hugs Hardik, Siraj bows to Bumrah (WATCH)

    IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli asking Wankhede crowd to cheer for Hardik Pandya wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli asking Wankhede crowd to cheer for Hardik Pandya wins hearts (WATCH)

    IPL 2024 'Shabash DK, dimaag main WC chal raha hai': MI star Rohit Sharma's banter caught on stump mic (WATCH) snt

    'Shabash DK, dimaag main WC chal raha hai': MI star Rohit Sharma's banter caught on stump mic (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon