'Good Riddance...' Caitlyn Jenner's scathing jibe on former NFL Star OJ Simpson's death

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has passed away at the age of 76, as confirmed by his family. He died in the presence of his children and grandchildren after battling cancer, a struggle that was largely kept private from the public eye. Simpson leaves behind four children

The family made the announcement via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The news of Simpson's passing prompted reactions from various quarters of the sports and entertainment world. Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, a longtime critic of Simpson, shared a brief but pointed message on social media, stating, "Good riddance," accompanied by an O.J. Simpson hashtag.

Jenner's sentiments stem from Simpson's infamous involvement in the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial, dubbed "The Trial of the Century," garnered international attention and ultimately ended with Simpson's acquittal in 1995.

Simpson's legal saga continued in civil court, where he was found responsible for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Later, in 2007, he faced legal trouble once again when he was arrested for armed robbery in Las Vegas, resulting in a conviction and a lengthy prison sentence.

Despite his tumultuous legal history, Simpson's legacy in the NFL remains noteworthy. He played 11 seasons in the league, beginning with the Buffalo Bills, where he made history by becoming the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, earning him the MVP award in 1973. His record for rushing yards per game, set during that season, still stands.