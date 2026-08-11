A German tourist has won hearts online after speaking fluent Hindi and Bhojpuri with Indian travellers. In a viral Instagram video, Krack said he has visited India around 150 times and praised the country’s vegetarian food. He also revealed his familiarity with Indian languages and ended the conversation by warmly saying, 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'.

A German tourist’s love for India has caught the internet’s attention after he surprised a group of Indian travellers by speaking fluent Hindi and even switching to Bhojpuri during a conversation. The man, identified as Rainer Krack, appeared in a video shared on Instagram by Shubham Jain. In the clip, a woman named Tanya can be seen speaking to Krack, who responded to her questions in Hindi despite being from Germany.

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Krack spoke warmly about his connection with India and said he has travelled to the country around 150 times. He also used the phrase 'Maa kasam' while speaking, a moment that particularly amused the Indian viewers.

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German tourist's 'fluent' Hindi and Bhojpuri

The conversation became even more surprising when another woman nearby asked Krack if he could speak Marathi. Rather than responding in Marathi, he answered in Bhojpuri, leaving those around him visibly surprised.

Krack also spoke about his experiences travelling across India and his familiarity with the country’s languages and culture. He said he reads books in Hindi, suggesting that his interest in India goes well beyond visiting the country as a tourist.

According to information shared by the people who appeared in the video, Krack is a German national currently living in Bangkok, Thailand. He reportedly learnt several languages during his university years and has continued travelling frequently to India.

One detail that particularly stood out was Krack’s explanation of why he likes India. He said the country is especially appealing to him because of the wide range of vegetarian food available.

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‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ wins hearts online

The interaction ended on a cheerful note when Krack enthusiastically said, 'Mera Bharat Mahaan', expressing his affection for the country.

The video quickly attracted attention on Instagram, with many viewers praising Krack’s command of Hindi and his willingness to learn and use Indian languages.

Several users jokingly said that his Hindi sounded better than that of many young Indians. Others focused on the warmth and enthusiasm he showed while talking about India.

One commenter wrote that the most striking part was not Krack being a foreigner, but “the loveliness and spark in his eyes” while he spoke about the country.

Another user joked that saying “Maa kasam” was enough to prove that Krack had become “Indian”. Others playfully asked for him to be given an Aadhaar card.

Krack’s unexpected Bhojpuri response, his use of “Maa kasam” and his final “Mera Bharat Mahaan” have turned an ordinary conversation into a widely shared celebration of his affection for India.

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