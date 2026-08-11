PoJK influencer Aqeel claims the ongoing agitation will continue, with a 'strong announcement' expected from the JKJAAC on August 13. He alleged security forces are creating fear and that the public has boycotted the ongoing election campaign.

Agitation to Continue, 'Strong Announcement' Awaited

A social media influencer from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), identified as Aqeel, has claimed that the ongoing agitation in the region will continue and that the JKJAAC is expected to make a "strong announcement" on August 13. Speaking from Tee Chowk, in Rawalakot, Aqeel said the Action Committee had launched a new "Alamia" a day earlier, during which several issues were discussed. He further said the Action Committee would make its next announcement on August 13, describing it as a "strong announcement" that people were waiting for.

Aqeel also alleged that activities by security forces were being carried out as a means of creating fear among the people. He claimed that drones were seen in the area at times and alleged that firing began at around 9 pm and continued until dawn. According to Aqeel, announcements were also sometimes made through mosques asking people to vacate Tee Chowk.

Despite these developments, he claimed that people remained determined and continued to stay at Tee Chowk. "The people will not leave this place," Aqeel said, adding that if their issues were not resolved, they would move forward with their agitation.

Widespread Election Boycott Claimed

Aqeel also spoke about the ongoing election campaign in areas including Bagh, Rawalakot and Haveli. He claimed that a large section of the public had opposed the election campaign and that ordinary people had boycotted the electoral process.

According to Aqeel, polling did not take place at several locations, while at places where voting did take place, he claimed the turnout was only around one to two per cent and alleged that voting had been carried out under pressure. He reiterated that the election had been boycotted and claimed that people were being urged not to participate in the voting process. Aqeel said the boycott was being maintained by the people and reiterated that voters were being asked not to go to polling stations. (ANI)