A family in Uttar Pradesh, is living in fear after four members were bitten by snakes on four consecutive Sundays. A five-year-old girl, Sunahari, died after the first bite on July 19, while three others survived following treatment. Forest officials said one captured snake was a venomous krait and urged villagers to seek immediate medical care.

A family in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is living in fear after four members were bitten by snakes on four consecutive Sundays within about a month. One of the victims, a five-year-old girl, died after the first incident, while three others survived after receiving medical treatment, according to a report by ETV Bharat.

Four snakebites in four Sundays

The incidents were reported from Ganeshpur village under the Kudh Fatehgarh police station area. The first case took place on Sunday, July 19, when five-year-old Sunahari, daughter of Vinod Kumar, was bitten by a snake inside the family home.

The snake was reportedly identified as a krait, a venomous species. Sunahari was treated for around 24 hours, but her condition did not improve. She died on July 20.

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The family’s ordeal did not end there. On the following Sunday, July 26, Sunita, wife of Pramod Kumar, was bitten while she was sleeping on her bed. She was taken to hospital for treatment and later returned home after her condition improved.

The third incident happened on Sunday, August 2. Pramod, son of Nanhe, was bitten while sleeping. His condition was serious, and he was shifted to Meerut for further treatment. He recovered after treatment and returned home.

Then came the fourth Sunday, August 9. Nanhe’s daughter was also bitten by a snake inside the house. She is currently undergoing treatment.

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The unusual pattern has left the family worried about what may happen next, particularly as each fresh incident has followed the previous one by exactly seven days.

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Family searches home before entering

With the incidents happening repeatedly, the family is now extremely frightened. Relatives reportedly enter the house with sticks and search for snakes before moving around inside. The repeated bites have also created fear among other residents of the village.

Forest officials are looking into why members of the same family have been bitten repeatedly and why all four incidents happened on Sundays. No definite reason has been established so far.

Krait snake released into forest

Prabhat Sharma, ranger for the Chandausi tehsil, said the Forest Department had caught and released the snake into a forest after one of the incidents. He said the snake was a poisonous krait.

The Forest Department is also conducting awareness drives in villages through Green Chaupal programmes. Banners carrying information about snakebite prevention and treatment have been put up at different places to educate residents.

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Officials urge people to seek medical help

Forest officials have urged villagers not to rely on faith healers, witch doctors or traditional remedies after a snakebite. They have advised people to take the victim to a hospital immediately and ensure proper medical treatment.

Timely treatment and access to anti-venom can save the life of a person bitten by a venomous snake, officials said.

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