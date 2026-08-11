Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan visited Mauritius to bolster maritime ties. Discussions with key officials centred on strengthening security cooperation, joint EEZ surveillance, and expanding operational linkages between the two forces.

Strengthening Maritime Partnership

India and Mauritius held discussions on further strengthening maritime security cooperation, with a focus on key areas such as expanding operational linkages, during the visit of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to the country. Sharing the details from his visit in a post on X, the Indian Navy said that CNS held wide-ranging interactions with meetings with Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force and Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and Defence Affairs, Government of Mauritius. Discussions were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, capacity building of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, joint EEZ surveillance and expanding operational linkages between the two maritime forces, the post said. It added, "India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring a secure and stable #IOR - in line with the vision of #MAHASAGAR." #CNS Adm Krishna Swaminathan, on an official visit to #Mauritius, interacted with Shri Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force and Mrs Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and… https://t.co/tyzDDH0jJ7 pic.twitter.com/G7F1zuKi9V — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) August 11, 2026 CNS Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is on a four-day official visit to Mauritius, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and deepening defence ties with the key Indian Ocean partner.

According to an official release, the visit, from August 10 to August 13 to is aimed at further consolidating the close and enduring maritime partnership between India and Mauritius, with Admiral Swaminathan scheduled to interact with senior leadership of the Mauritian government and discuss issues of mutual interest. The discussions are expected to focus on maritime security, defence cooperation, capacity building and military collaboration.The visit comes as India continues to emphasize strengthening maritime partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly through greater operational coordination, capacity building and cooperation with regional countries.

Deepening Defence Cooperation

The Indian Navy's engagement with Mauritius includes regular training exchanges and operational interactions with the National Coast Guard of Mauritius, including joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance. The two sides also cooperate through port visits and hydrographic surveys. The partnership also extends to multilateral and regional maritime initiatives.

Commitment to Regional Stability

Mauritius has regularly participated in Indian Navy-led engagements such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), MILAN, the International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR and Exercise AIKEYME. These engagements reflect the shared commitment of India and Mauritius to maritime security, regional cooperation and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. The visit by Admiral Swaminathan, following his assumption of charge as Chief of the Naval Staff, also underscores the importance India attaches to its relationship with Mauritius.

"India and Mauritius share a close and enduring maritime partnership," the release read, highlighting cooperation built around mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability. India also hails its relation with Mauritania as part of New Delhi's MAHASAGAR vision -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- which seeks to promote security, growth and cooperation among countries across the Indian Ocean and wider region. (ANI)