A German traveller named Philipp has gone viral after praising India's digital payment system. In an Instagram video, he showed how QR code payments make transactions quick and easy across the country, from markets to taxis. He called it 'Real Digi-India'. His experience reflects India's growing cashless economy, driven by UPI.

A German traveller has caught attention online after sharing his experience of using digital payments in India. The traveller, identified as Philipp, posted a video on Instagram showing how easy and smooth it is to pay for things using a mobile phone. His video has quickly gone viral, with many people praising India’s growing digital payment system.

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Simple and quick payments impress visitor

In the video, Philipp explains how payments in India can be done in just a few seconds. By scanning a QR code, he was able to pay without using cash or cards. He showed how this system works in real-life situations, making small purchases quickly and without any trouble. According to him, the process is simple and easy to understand, even for someone visiting the country for the first time.

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Available everywhere, not just big cities

What surprised Philipp the most was how widely available digital payments are across India. He noticed that QR code payments are not limited to large shops or cities. In his video, he says, “In India, the payment is so easy. You only have to scan a QR code. It’s everywhere. You can do it in a temple, you can do it in a bazaar, or you can pay in a taxi.”

His experience showed that even small vendors and local markets accept digital payments, making everyday life more convenient.

No need for cash or cards

Philipp also pointed out that there is no need to carry cash or even bank cards in many places. A smartphone is enough to handle most transactions.

He described this as “Real Digi-India” in his post, highlighting how natural and easy the system feels. For travellers, this means fewer worries about exchanging money or carrying small change.

Part of a bigger digital shift

India has seen a rapid rise in digital payments in recent years. Systems like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) allow people to transfer money instantly from one bank account to another using mobile phones.

QR codes have become common across the country, from roadside stalls to big stores. This has made payments faster and more convenient for millions of people.

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Growing global interest in UPI

Philipp’s video is part of a larger trend. Many foreign visitors have recently shared similar experiences online, often expressing surprise at how fast and simple the system is.

There have also been reports of Indian travellers using UPI in countries like Nepal, where the system is starting to work smoothly. This shows that India’s digital payment network is slowly expanding beyond its borders.

The rise of digital payments is not only helping local businesses but also improving the experience for tourists. Visitors can now travel more easily without worrying about cash. Philipp’s video highlights how technology is changing daily life in India. It also shows how simple innovations can make a big difference for both locals and travellers.