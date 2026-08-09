A speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated man crashed head-on into a van near Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu after hitting a parked motorcycle and attempting to flee. The motorcycle owner and others reportedly chased the car as it was driven erratically. The crash killed one person and injured two others, while shocking visuals surfaced online.

A fatal road accident near Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu has sparked concern after a speeding car allegedly crashed into an oncoming van while its driver was trying to flee from people who had chased the vehicle. According to the details accompanying videos circulating online, the incident began near a roadside tea shop in the Arumuganeri area. The car allegedly hit a parked motorcycle but did not stop. The motorcycle owner and some other people followed the car on two-wheelers as the driver continued at high speed.

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Car crashes into oncoming van

The situation quickly turned tragic when the speeding car reportedly lost control and crossed into the path of an approaching van. The two vehicles collided head-on, with the impact leaving the car badly damaged. Shocking footage of the crash has since circulated on social media.

One person travelling in the car died in the accident, while two others were reportedly injured. The information available with the viral posts identifies the car as a Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Driver allegedly under influence of alcohol

The car is alleged to have been driven by a person under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle was also reportedly being driven at an extremely high and uncontrolled speed. The combination of alleged drunk driving, speeding and the attempt to flee after the earlier collision has drawn strong criticism online.

However, details about the driver's identity, the exact alcohol level and the official findings of the investigation were not available in the information provided with the viral footage.

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Public reaction to shocking visuals

The crash has led to angry reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised the alleged decision to drive after drinking. Some commenters also debated whether the public chase contributed to the driver losing control, while others said the responsibility ultimately lay with the person who allegedly chose to drive while intoxicated.

Several users called for stronger enforcement against drink-driving and more regular traffic policing.

Police investigation and official findings are yet to establish the exact sequence of events and determining responsibility.

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