A Florida tour guide lured an alligator close to a boat and patted its snout for a tourist photo. Social media users have expressed outrage over the dangerous interaction.

A Florida tour guide has faced backlash after he lured an alligator close to a boat and patted its snout for a tourist photo. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at West Lake in the Florida Everglades.

Scottish tourist Eve Wishart captured the moment on video. The footage shows the guide luring the alligator over to the boat and telling it to "smile." He then leans over and pats the reptile's snout, prompting it to open its jaws wide.

Alligator opened its jaws wide as the guide leaned over to pat its snout

Wishart said she joined the expedition in the Florida Everglades and told Storyful she was "amazed and nervous watching it happen." The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread criticism from social media users.

Many have expressed serious discomfort over the guide's actions, calling the interaction dangerous and reckless. Critics have pointed out that the average alligator in Florida can grow up to 12 feet in length and weigh over 500 pounds, making such close contact extremely hazardous.

Wildlife experts have condemned the guide's behaviour, noting that wild alligators are unpredictable and can attack without warning. They have emphasized that even seemingly calm reptiles can react aggressively if they feel threatened.

The incident has raised questions about safety standards in the tourism industry, particularly in wildlife-based expeditions. Some have called for stricter regulations to prevent such interactions.

Florida's wildlife authorities have not issued an official statement on the incident. However, they have previously warned against feeding or approaching alligators in the wild.